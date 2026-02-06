ETV Bharat / business

Musk Calls Dry Electrode Scaling 'Incredibly Difficult'; Ola Says It's Already Running In EVs

New Delhi: Ola Electric Chairman and Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday said the company has already operationalised dry electrode battery manufacturing, with cells produced using the process currently powering electric scooters on Indian roads.

His comments came after Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on X that making the dry electrode process work at scale was "incredibly difficult", calling it a major breakthrough in lithium battery production. Responding to Musk's post, Aggarwal said Ola's dry coating process has been working since last year and that lakhs of cells are already in use by customers.

Dry electrode technology is widely viewed as a key lever for reducing battery costs and emissions. Unlike conventional wet electrode processes that rely on solvent-based slurries and long drying ovens, dry processing eliminates solvents during coating, the company said.

This simplifies manufacturing, reduces electrode-stage energy consumption by an estimated 20-30 per cent, and allows more compact factory layouts. The approach also enables thicker electrodes with higher active material loading, supporting improved energy density at the cell level.