Mundra Port Posts Record Auto Exports, Liquid Cargo Handling In January

An aerial view of India's first private port the Mundra port, in Kutch ( ANI )

New Delhi: Adani Group's Mundra Port in Gujarat has recorded a sharp increase in automobile exports and liquid cargo volumes in January 2026, posting multiple operational records that highlighted the growing role of large, integrated ports in supporting India's trade and export flows.

The port handled its highest-ever monthly automobile export volume, shipping 25,762 vehicles through its dedicated roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) terminal at Adani Mundra Container Terminal (CT2), officials said. The figure surpassed the previous monthly record set in May 2024, reflecting continued overseas demand for India-manufactured vehicles.

Automakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, increasingly routed exports through Mundra during the month, with shipments destined for markets across Africa, Europe, East Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, according to port officials.

Mundra also set a new single-vessel loading record in January, loading 5,701 vehicles onto a single ship, the highest number handled in one movement at the port. The operation was executed at a gross handling rate of 145, requiring coordinated yard management, terminal planning and vessel operations, while maintaining safety and security standards. Gross handling rate is the average cargo handled per hour.

Separately, the port's liquid terminal handled 1.120 million tonnes of liquid cargo in January, marking its highest-ever monthly throughput and exceeding the previous peak recorded in December 2025, officials said. The rise highlighted Mundra's capacity to handle multiple cargo streams simultaneously, including energy products, chemicals and industrial liquids.