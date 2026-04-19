ETV Bharat / business

Mumbai International Airport Slaps Fine On Ground Handling Services Provider AIASL For Aircraft Damage

New Delhi: Mumbai airport operator MIAL has penalised state-owned AIASL after a dolly that got detached during ground handling operations struck and damaged a parked Gulf Air aircraft at the airport earlier this month.

Terming it a major incident that has caused serious reputational loss to the airport, Adani Group-owned MIAL has imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on AI Airport Services Ltd (AIASL), according to a communication accessed by PTI.

The incident that resulted in the damage of the Gulf Air aircraft happened on April 10 when AIASL personnel were engaged in towing loaded containers mounted on dollies along the head-of-stand road in the vicinity of aircraft stands.

"... while the towing operation was in progress, one of the rear dollies became detached from the preceding dolly, moved in uncontrolled manner and struck a parked aircraft belonging to Gulf Air at the airport. The impact resulted in damage to the said aircraft's airframe, including damage in the forward area of the aircraft," MIAL said in a letter to AIASL on April 15.

With the plane suffering damages, it was declared as Aircraft on Ground (AOG). Gulf Air is Bahrain-headquartered airline. Details about the aircraft could not be ascertained. According to the letter, the incident has caused serious reputational loss to the airport.