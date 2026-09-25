Multibagger Stock! Sterlite Technologies Share Soars Over 700% In 2026: What’s Driving The Rally
Sterlite Technologies share price jumped over 700 per cent since January 2026. STL has a strong order book and reported good financials in Q1 FY27.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The stupendous rise of Sterlite Technologies share has brought the stock into limelight. The STLTECH share has turned out to be a Multibagger stock as it has jumped over 700 per cent since January 2026. At around 2:10 pm, the counter was trading with 1.60 per cent gains at Rs 837.00 on BSE.
The Sterlite Technologies share closed at Rs 123.61 apiece on September 25, 2025. The data shows that the stock jumped 575 per cent over a period of one year.
At the time of writing this article, BSE website showed the below-mentioned data for Sterlite Technologies:
- Previous Close: 823.85
- Open: 837.00
- High: 851.00
- Low: 826.10
- VWAP: 839.19
- 52 Wk High: 910.00
- 52 Wk Low: 84.65
- Mcap Full (Cr.): 43,026.61
- Mcap FF (Cr.): 23,439.91
STL’s order book
- Sterlite Technologies recently secured a landmark $1.11 billion Product Award Letter (PAL).
- The company also bagged an order worth Rs 10,000+ crore from a hyperscaler to supply optical connectivity products from FY27 to FY29 for next-generation AI data centres.
- The firm won multiple hyperscaler orders worth over $100 million for its Neuralis portfolio.
- It also secured a strategic order to supply long-haul, dark-fibre HD micro-cables to a major connectivity infrastructure provider.
- The company has a healthy mix of order intake from all customer segments and product categories across regions.
Sterlite Technologies Financials
In the April-June quarter of FY27, STL recorded revenue of Rs 1,910 crore, while EBITDA rose 184% to Rs 397 crore, taking the EBITDA margin to 20.8%. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 197 crore.
In its quarterly report, the company said that its open order book stood at Rs 18,618 crore at the end of June 2026.
STL’s revenue stood at Rs 4,745 crore in FY26, while its EBITDA margin for the previous financial year was around 13.2%.
- Q1 FY27 Revenue: Rs 1,910 crore — driven by strong 87% year-on-year growth
- Q1 FY27 EBITDA: Rs 397 crore — up 184% year-on-year
- Q1 FY27 EBITDA Margin: 20.8% — significant year-on-year expansion
- Q1 FY27 PAT: Rs 197 crore — robust growth of 3.3x quarter-on-quarter
STL has set a target of achieving Rs 20,000 crore in revenue by FY29, with an EBITDA margin of around 27%.
STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise and data-centre networks. The company has manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Asia. It has presence in more than 100 countries.
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