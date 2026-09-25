ETV Bharat / business

Multibagger Stock! Sterlite Technologies Share Soars Over 700% In 2026: What’s Driving The Rally

New Delhi: The stupendous rise of Sterlite Technologies share has brought the stock into limelight. The STLTECH share has turned out to be a Multibagger stock as it has jumped over 700 per cent since January 2026. At around 2:10 pm, the counter was trading with 1.60 per cent gains at Rs 837.00 on BSE.

The Sterlite Technologies share closed at Rs 123.61 apiece on September 25, 2025. The data shows that the stock jumped 575 per cent over a period of one year.

At the time of writing this article, BSE website showed the below-mentioned data for Sterlite Technologies:

Previous Close: 823.85

Open: 837.00

High: 851.00

Low: 826.10

VWAP: 839.19

52 Wk High: 910.00

52 Wk Low: 84.65

Mcap Full (Cr.): 43,026.61

Mcap FF (Cr.): 23,439.91

STL’s order book

Sterlite Technologies recently secured a landmark $1.11 billion Product Award Letter (PAL).

The company also bagged an order worth Rs 10,000+ crore from a hyperscaler to supply optical connectivity products from FY27 to FY29 for next-generation AI data centres.

The firm won multiple hyperscaler orders worth over $100 million for its Neuralis portfolio.

It also secured a strategic order to supply long-haul, dark-fibre HD micro-cables to a major connectivity infrastructure provider.

The company has a healthy mix of order intake from all customer segments and product categories across regions.

Sterlite Technologies Financials