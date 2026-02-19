ETV Bharat / business

Jio With Reliance To Invest Rs 10 Lakh Cr Over 7 Years: Ambani

File Photo: Mukesh Ambani ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced Rs 10 lakh crore investment by his group as he promised to revolutionise artificial intelligence, as he did with mobile data. Speaking at India AI Impact Summit here, Ambani said the best of AI is yet to come and that AI can usher in an era of super abundance. The world, he said, stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & controlled data, while the other ensures affordable and accessible AI.