ETV Bharat / business

Muhurat Trading 2026 Date & Time: Is Intraday Trading Allowed During The Session?

Muhurat trading 2026 date and time ( IANS )

New Delhi: To uphold the tradition, the Stock Market exchanges—the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) - have announced that the special session for Muhurat trading will be conducted on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

Every year, BSE, NSE, and commodity exchange MCX conduct the special Diwali Muhurat trading session. To mark the beginning of Samvat 2083, or the new Hindu financial year, the stock exchanges will conduct the special Diwali Muhurat trading session from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm tomorrow.