Muhurat Trading 2026 Date & Time: Is Intraday Trading Allowed During The Session?
Diwali Muhurat trading session 2026 will be conducted from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm on November 7, 2026.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
New Delhi: To uphold the tradition, the Stock Market exchanges—the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) - have announced that the special session for Muhurat trading will be conducted on Sunday, November 8, 2026.
Every year, BSE, NSE, and commodity exchange MCX conduct the special Diwali Muhurat trading session. To mark the beginning of Samvat 2083, or the new Hindu financial year, the stock exchanges will conduct the special Diwali Muhurat trading session from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm tomorrow.
Muhurat trading is considered an auspicious time when a special stock market session is held. Tomorrow’s session will mark the start of the new Hindu financial year, i.e., the beginning of Samvat 2083.
Muhurat Trading: Diwali Special Session on NSE & BSE Timings
- Sunday, 8th November 2026
- Market Timings (IST): Pre-Open: 2:05 – 2:20 PM
- Normal Trading: Cash - 2:20 – 3:30 PM
- Fno: 2.20 - 3.40 pm
- Closing Auction (CAS): 3:15 PM – 3:35 PM
- Closing Price Settlement: 3:35 PM – 3:50 PM
- Post-Close: 3:50 – 4:00 PM
Stock Market enthusiasts consider the Muhurat Trading session on Diwali an auspicious time to buy shares. The BSE and NSE announce the timing of the special session each year. It is a ritual/tradition where investors make token purchases during the session as a gesture of respect to Goddess Lakshmi.
Muhurat Trading Schedule: Capital Market
|Details
|Start time
|End time
|Block Deal Session (large pre-agreed deals)
|1:50 PM
|2:05 PM
|Pre-open: place, change or cancel any order
|2:05 PM
|2:10 PM
|Pre-open: for limit orders only
|2:10 PM
|2:15 PM
|Pre-open: orders matched, opening price set
|2:15 PM
|2:17 PM
|Pre-open: buffer period
|2:17 PM
|2:20 PM
|Normal Market (main trading hour)
|2:20 PM
|3:15 PM / 3:30 PM*
|Closing Auction Session (CAS): place, change or cancel any order
|3:20 PM
|3:25 PM
|Closing Auction Session (CAS): limit orders only
|3:25 PM
|3:30 PM
|Post-close Session (trade at closing price)
|3:50 PM
|4:00 PM
|Special Pre-open (new IPO and relisted stocks)
|2:05 PM
|2:50 PM
|Normal Market for new IPO and relisted stocks
|3:05 PM
|3:30 PM
|Call Auction (illiquid stocks)
|2:25 PM
|3:10 PM
Muhurat Trading Schedule: Futures & Options
|Details
|Start time
|End time
|Pre-open: place, change or cancel any order
|2:05 PM
|2:10 PM
|Pre-open: limit orders only
|2:10 PM
|2:15 PM
|Pre-open: orders matched, opening price set
|2:15 PM
|2:17 PM
|Pre-open: buffer period
|2:17 PM
|2:20 PM
|Normal Market (main trading hour)
|2:20 PM
|3:40 PM
|Update of Stock & Index Futures Price Bands for Alignment with CAS in Equity Cash Market
|3:15 PM
|–
Muhurat Trading Schedule: Corporate Bonds
|Details
|Start time
|End time
|Buy, sell, confirm, change or cancel
|2:05 PM
|3:00 PM
|Only confirm, change or cancel (no new trades)
|3:00 PM
|3:30 PM
(Table Data: ICICI Direct)
Is intraday trading allowed during Muhurat Trading?
Intraday trading is allowed during Muhurat Trading. According to the guidelines, positions must be squared off within the session. However, investors should trade cautiously, as prices can move sharply on thin volumes due to the short duration.
Shares purchased during the Muhurat Trading session are considered as normal settlement obligations. The stocks are credited to the buyer’s demat account as per the regular settlement cycle.
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