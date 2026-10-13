MSMEs Need To Improve Quality, Competitiveness To Tap Global Markets: MSME Secretary
MSME Secretary Bharat Khera said country's MSMEs needed to ensure that their products met international quality standards.
By PTI
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) need to improve product quality, embrace technology and strengthen export capabilities to leverage opportunities from free trade agreements and shifting global supply chains, MSME Secretary Bharat Khera said on Tuesday.
Addressing the CII Global MSME Summit here, Khera said the government is pursuing a comprehensive approach to strengthen the sector's competitiveness, focusing on five key areas -- formalisation, access to finance, technology adoption, export competitiveness and entrepreneurship & skilling.
Highlighting that global supply chains are being reconfigured and technology is transforming, he said enterprises certainly need to respond with greater agility and resilience.
"Strengthening the competitiveness of Indian MSMEs is essential to our economic growth and Viksit Bharat 2047 vision," Khera emphasised.
He said the country's MSMEs needed to ensure that their products and services met international quality standards as their footprint in global markets grows.
"We also need to make sure that while maintaining competitive pricing, consistent quality and reliable delivery schedules are adhered to, to meet the expectations of international buyers.
"The testing infrastructure in the country has to be augmented. We also have to make sure that whatever products we are producing, whatever services we are producing, conform to the quality standards that are expected of the international global markets," Khera said.
He stressed the need to improve technology adoption, access to skills and finance, and strengthen partnerships between the government and industry to support the sector's transformation.
On formalisation, Khera said 9.8 crore enterprises were registered on the Udyam platform, while highlighting improved access to finance through initiatives such as the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS).
The Secretary was speaking at the launch of two reports at the summit -- From Formalisation to Competitiveness | CII-ISB Pan-India MSME Research | October 2026 and "India's FTAs: From Negotiated Market Access to Commercial Advantage".
Speaking on the reports, Khera said they highlighted practical constraints faced by MSMEs, and a deeper understanding of these challenges "will help us tweak the policy where required".
He said the FTA compendium would help bridge information gaps and enable enterprises to explore opportunities arising from India's trade agreements more systematically.
"Our ministry would be keen to work with CII to take forward the outcomes of both the studies. Our shared objective would be to translate these initiatives on the ground," he added.
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