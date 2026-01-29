ETV Bharat / business

MSMEs Form Backbone Of India's Industrial Economy: Economic Survey

New Delhi: Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) form the backbone of India’s industrial economy, says the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday. The Survey mentions that it accounts for nearly 35.4 per cent of manufacturing, around 48.58 per cent of exports, and 31.1 per cent of GDP in the country.

With over 7.47 crore enterprises employing over 32.82 crore persons, the sector holds its position as the second-largest employer after agriculture.

According to the Survey, "Globally, MSMEs make up about 90 per cent of businesses and are responsible for over 50 per cent of the total global employment. With India's manufacturing sector positioned for greater global integration, MSME sector’s role is critical in enabling effective supply-chain participation, fostering local value addition, and supporting inclusive regional growth."

The Survey pertinently adds that MSME credit has maintained a positive trajectory in recent times, bolstered by several government interventions aimed at enhancing credit flow to the sector.

The Survey mentions, MSME credit remained the primary driver of industrial credit growth during first hald of financial year 2026. The overall MSME credit growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) has significantly outpaced the Y-o-Y growth observed in large industry credit.

According to the Survey, the SME public markets have also witnessed a dramatic expansion over the past two years, driven by buoyant market conditions and digital retail participation.