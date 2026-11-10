ETV Bharat / business

MRF Q2 FY 27 Results: Profit Falls 23% To Rs 417 crore, Revenue From operations Rose 17.4%

New Delhi: Tyre maker MRF Ltd on Tuesday posted a 22.8 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 417.19 crore for the July-September quarter despite double-digit revenue growth, as higher raw material costs hit the operating performance.

The Chennai-based company clocked Rs 540.13 crore in consolidated net profit a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 17.4 per cent to Rs 8,660.19 crore compared to Rs 7,378.72 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"The company delivered strong double-digit sales growth in the second quarter. We were able to capitalise on sustained demand for the company's products from both OE and replacement segments," MRF said in a press release.

Its total expenses grew 21.8 per cent to Rs 8,269.77 crore in the September quarter from Rs 6,788.55 crore a year ago.