ETV Bharat / business

MoU Inked With Spices Board Of India To Strengthen Global Promotion Of Ayush Products

New Delhi: Ayush Export Promotion Council and the Spices Board of India signed an MoU to strengthen India's traditional wellness systems and promote the global integration of Ayurveda, medicinal plants, and Indian spices. AYUSHEXCIL and the Spices Board of India inked the MoU in the presence of Union Ayush minister Prataprao Jadhav.

Describing it as a "visionary and forward-looking partnership", Jadhav said the coming together of the two sectors reflects a shared commitment to work for the benefit of farmers, industry, startups, exporters, and global consumers.

The collaboration represents an important step towards strengthening India's traditional wellness systems and promoting the global integration of Ayurveda, medicinal plants, and Indian spices, he said.

Jadhav noted that Ayurveda and Indian spices have for centuries symbolised preventive healthcare, balanced living, and natural wellness knowledge.

The minister expressed satisfaction that the collaboration focuses on critical areas such as quality enhancement, traceability, scientific validation, innovation, export promotion, and development of international markets.

He also highlighted the proposed "Spice and Heal" initiative, stating that it has the potential to emerge as a powerful branding campaign positioning India as a global leader in holistic health and natural healing solutions.

Emphasising the government's commitment to empowering MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, farmers, and young innovators, Jadhav said the initiative aligns closely with India's vision of self-reliance, 'Vocal for Local', 'Make in India', and 'Heal in India'.