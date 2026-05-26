MoU Inked With Spices Board Of India To Strengthen Global Promotion Of Ayush Products
AYUSHEXCIL and the Spices Board of India inked the MoU in the presence of Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav.
By PTI
Published : May 26, 2026 at 7:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Ayush Export Promotion Council and the Spices Board of India signed an MoU to strengthen India's traditional wellness systems and promote the global integration of Ayurveda, medicinal plants, and Indian spices. AYUSHEXCIL and the Spices Board of India inked the MoU in the presence of Union Ayush minister Prataprao Jadhav.
Describing it as a "visionary and forward-looking partnership", Jadhav said the coming together of the two sectors reflects a shared commitment to work for the benefit of farmers, industry, startups, exporters, and global consumers.
The collaboration represents an important step towards strengthening India's traditional wellness systems and promoting the global integration of Ayurveda, medicinal plants, and Indian spices, he said.
Jadhav noted that Ayurveda and Indian spices have for centuries symbolised preventive healthcare, balanced living, and natural wellness knowledge.
The minister expressed satisfaction that the collaboration focuses on critical areas such as quality enhancement, traceability, scientific validation, innovation, export promotion, and development of international markets.
He also highlighted the proposed "Spice and Heal" initiative, stating that it has the potential to emerge as a powerful branding campaign positioning India as a global leader in holistic health and natural healing solutions.
Emphasising the government's commitment to empowering MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, farmers, and young innovators, Jadhav said the initiative aligns closely with India's vision of self-reliance, 'Vocal for Local', 'Make in India', and 'Heal in India'.
He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently recognised India's traditional knowledge systems and wellness heritage as important pillars of the country's global identity and economic progress.
Expressing confidence in the long-term impact of the partnership, the minister stated that the MoU would open new avenues for export growth, employment generation, rural development, farmer empowerment, and international collaboration.
The MoU was signed by Dr Anurag Sharma, Chairman, AYUSHEXCIL, and M S Manivannan, Secretary, Spices Board of India, a statement by Ayush ministry said.
The collaboration aims to promote global cooperation in Ayush products and medicinal spices by strengthening export promotion, quality assurance, standardisation, research, innovation, and international market development for functional foods, nutraceuticals, herbal extracts, and value-added Ayurvedic and spice-based products, it said.
Under the partnership, both organisations will work together on branding initiatives, traceability frameworks, scientific validation, capacity building, Codex engagement, and joint participation in international trade fairs and promotional activities.
The initiative is expected to create new opportunities for exporters, farmers, MSMEs, startups, women entrepreneurs, and stakeholders across the Ayush and spices sectors, thereby enhancing India's export growth and global visibility in the wellness economy, the statement added.