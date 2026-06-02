ETV Bharat / business

Mother Dairy Comes Up With ‘India’s First Self-degradable Milk Pouch’, Says No Price Hike Planned For Now

The new pouch will initially be introduced for Mother Dairy’s cow milk variant across Delhi-NCR from June 5 ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a significant step towards reducing plastic pollution, Mother Dairy on Tuesday launched what it described as India's first self-degradable milk pouch, a packaging innovation designed to naturally break down in soil and leave no trace of plastic behind. The company also assured consumers that it has no immediate plans to increase milk prices further despite rising input and packaging costs.

The new biodegradable pouch, developed after more than four years of research and development, will initially be introduced for Mother Dairy’s cow milk variant across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from June 5 - World Environment Day. The variant accounts for nearly 35 per cent of the company’s milk sales in the region.

Mother Dairy and National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh Shah said the innovation was aimed at addressing the growing challenge of plastic waste while maintaining affordability and convenience for consumers.

"This packaging innovation has been designed to naturally degrade in the soil within a few years rather than centuries. Importantly, this transition is being undertaken without any impact on consumer milk prices," Shah said.

India’s First Self-degradable Milk Pouch launched by Mother Dairy (ETV Bharat)

According to the company, the pouch transforms into a bioavailable wax during degradation and eventually breaks down into natural elements, eliminating concerns over long-term plastic accumulation in the environment.

Tackling Plastic Waste Without Changing Consumer Habits

Milk pouches remain the most widely used packaging format in India's dairy industry due to their low cost and efficient distribution network. Shah said the challenge was to create an environment-friendly solution without disrupting existing supply chains or increasing costs.

"I don't think there is any other packaging format available that can match the scale of the pouch in terms of distribution efficiency and cost effectiveness. So it was important for us to innovate within the existing ecosystem while ensuring a seamless consumer experience," he said.

The move is particularly significant given India’s status as the world’s largest milk producer, contributing roughly one-fourth of global milk production.

India’s First Self-degradable Milk Pouch launched by Mother Dairy (ETV Bharat)

No Further Milk Price Increase Planned

The launch comes less than a month after Mother Dairy increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across its liquid milk portfolio, citing rising procurement costs paid to farmers.