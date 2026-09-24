ETV Bharat / business

More Indians Are Starting To Save For Retirement Earlier But Fear The Goal Is Out Of Reach: Study

New Delhi: As technology and growth disrupt job markets, more and more Indians are starting to save for retirement at an increasingly younger age, a new study has found. According to the India Retirement Index Study by Axis Maxlife and Kantar, one in two urban Indians believe retirement planning should start with the first paycheque itself as uncertainties over the ability to stay in sustained employment over one’s working lifespan mounts.

However, fear of future job or earnings loss isn’t the only factor driving this trend. While the traditional retirement age in India continues to be between 58-60 years, most respondents to the survey didn’t want to wait that long. Seven out of 10 urban Indians wished to retire before the traditional retirement age if financially prepared. And half the respondents want to do it even earlier: achieve financial independence and retire before they hit 50 years of age.

The IRIS Index, now in its sixth year, attempts to gauge the attitude towards retirement planning and savings among working Indians. The current edition surveyed 4134 respondents across 40 Indian cities, aged 25-65, and currently employed and at least in the lower middle-income category or higher, since the ability for discretionary savings and investments is limited in low income households.

Interestingly, younger Indians appear to be acutely aware of the financial pitfalls of not having an adequate safety net. The average age at which respondents believed they should start thinking about retirement savings was 31 years. This fell to 29 years among Gen Z, compared with 31 years among Millennials and 34 years among Gen X+, defined as those aged 45 years or older.