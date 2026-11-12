ETV Bharat / business

Moody's Sees India's Growth Holding At 7%, Warns of Global Credit Weakening in 2027

New Delhi: Moody's Ratings has projected India's real GDP growth at 7 per cent in both 2026 and 2027, with inflation at 4.5 per cent in 2026 and 4.3 per cent in 2027. The global rating agency has released its 2027 outlooks for global sovereigns and emerging markets (EMs).

Global credit conditions are expected to weaken in 2027 as higher borrowing costs and elevated energy prices put pressure on companies and governments, particularly those with high debt and significant refinancing requirements, the report mentioned.

"Credit conditions will weaken going into 2027," Moody's said, adding that the impact would vary depending on borrowers' debt levels, cash flows and exposure to refinancing risks.

The largest emerging markets, such as Brazil, China and India (Baa3 stable), are expected to increase their public indebtedness, through a combination of primary deficit and rising interest payments. For China and India, interest expenses will contribute more than deficits to their growing debt amounts, it added.

While presenting the global 2027 outlook, the ratings agency projected the growth rate outside the Gulf Cooperation Council region (emerging markets) to record a similar growth rate as in 2026, driven by several large economies including India and Indonesia.

The report said that while major economies are expected to continue expanding, the combination of rising financing costs, energy expenses and slower growth in artificial intelligence (AI) investment could create pockets of financial stress across sectors.

El Niño

Moody’s also raised concern over El Niño. It predicted El Niño to likely bring disruptions, through floods or droughts, that may affect several countries during the first half of 2027, hurting both agriculture and electricity production, especially in Latin America but also potentially as far as India, Zambia (Caa1 positive) or Vietnam (Ba2 positive).

AI and digital infrastructure

Early build-up of digital infrastructure capacity in EMs has been mostly concentrated in China, India, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia and Mexico. India is also among the leading EM producers of metals essential for such infrastructure. For EMs with significant software or IT and business-process outsourcing exposures, AI could both raise productivity and create displacement risks, but even for India there is no current clear illustration of either trend.

The report said that while major economies are expected to continue expanding, the combination of rising financing costs, energy expenses and slower growth in artificial intelligence (AI) investment could create pockets of financial stress across sectors.

The pressure is expected to be particularly visible among companies refinancing debt raised during the low-interest-rate period. More than 60 per cent of global high-yield bonds maturing between 2027 and 2029 were issued during 2019-21, when borrowing costs were lower.