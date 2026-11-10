ETV Bharat / business

Moody's Ratings Expects Global Credit Conditions To Worsen In 2027

Rising energy costs as well as the cost of upgrading ageing infrastructure will play a key role in shaping credit costs, according to Moody's. ( File )

New Delhi: Global credit ratings major Moody’s Ratings expects global credit conditions to weaken in 2027 as higher financing costs and elevated energy prices create pressure on both public and private finances.

In its global credit outlook report for 2027, the agency has identifies four ikey and nterconnected themes that will drive credit risks and opportunities across sectors and regions, including rising cost of credit, higher energy prices, the ongoing impact of the AI transformation and the massive investments going into AI technology and infrastructure, government intervention through tariffs nand regulations as well as the increasing focus on energy security, critical minerals, defence, and climate resilience, which it says will will create opportunities for some sectors while increasing costs for others.

Crdit costs are set to rise through the coming year, Moody's analysts said. Issuers refinancing maturing debt will often face higher rates than when they originally borrowed, as a lot of government as well as private debt of long duration was raised when global interest rates were at record lows. Refinacing pressure will be greater for highly leveraged companies and governments with wide deficits or short-dated debt, the report said, adding that higher rates also make investors more selective about where they put their money. Greater use of liquidity-preserving measures points to stress in parts of private credit, the report said, adding that banks and life insurers will be the exception, as higher rates support their earnings. AI investment will remain massive -- aaproaching $ 1 trillion in 2027, according to Moody's estimates -- but will grow more slowly. Completed and planned projects will face greater scrutiny as investors assess whether revenues can cover costs and debt service. "Rapid technological change could shorten some assets’ useful lives and lengthen payback periods," the report noted.