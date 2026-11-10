Moody's Ratings Expects Global Credit Conditions To Worsen In 2027
Ratings major identifies costliercredit, high energy prices, AI investments and government actions as key factors impacting credit outlook
Published : November 10, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Global credit ratings major Moody’s Ratings expects global credit conditions to weaken in 2027 as higher financing costs and elevated energy prices create pressure on both public and private finances.
In its global credit outlook report for 2027, the agency has identifies four ikey and nterconnected themes that will drive credit risks and opportunities across sectors and regions, including rising cost of credit, higher energy prices, the ongoing impact of the AI transformation and the massive investments going into AI technology and infrastructure, government intervention through tariffs nand regulations as well as the increasing focus on energy security, critical minerals, defence, and climate resilience, which it says will will create opportunities for some sectors while increasing costs for others.
Crdit costs are set to rise through the coming year, Moody's analysts said. Issuers refinancing maturing debt will often face higher rates than when they originally borrowed, as a lot of government as well as private debt of long duration was raised when global interest rates were at record lows.
Refinacing pressure will be greater for highly leveraged companies and governments with wide deficits or short-dated debt, the report said, adding that higher rates also make investors more selective about where they put their money. Greater use of liquidity-preserving measures points to stress in parts of private credit, the report said, adding that banks and life insurers will be the exception, as higher rates support their earnings.
AI investment will remain massive -- aaproaching $ 1 trillion in 2027, according to Moody's estimates -- but will grow more slowly. Completed and planned projects will face greater scrutiny as investors assess whether revenues can cover costs and debt service. "Rapid technological change could shorten some assets’ useful lives and lengthen payback periods," the report noted.
Governments in the largest economies are intervening more through regulation, tariffs, export controls and strategic investment. "Because many of these tools can be introduced or reversed by executive action, policy can shift quickly, even where legislative gridlock stalls broader reform," the report said..According to Moody's, government decisions will become an increasingly important driver of credit risks and opportunities in the coming year and beyond.
Another crucial factor will be the ctions that governments take to secure energy, crictical minerals, food and water supplies. Governments and companies are paying more to secure supplies of energy, critical minerals, defence equipment and other strategic inputs, and to protect infrastructure from physical climate risks. "That is creating opportunities for the producers of those goods and building resilience for those who spend effectively, but it also raises costs across the rest of the economy," the report stated.
Security also "increasingly means protecting infrastructure and supply chains from physical climate risks," the report noted. Protecting aging power networks against more frequent and severe weather events will be a challenge, while growing power demand from data centers will add further pressure. In some regions, water availability is becoming a credit issue because of the spending required for storage, desalination and new infrastructure, the report noted.
All this is likely to lead to a sharp rise in government borrowings, with Moody's estimating consolidated government debt worldwide to go up by $39 trillion between 2027 and 2030. This is going to put pressure on not only government finances but also impact availability and cost of credit for private borrowers, the report notes.