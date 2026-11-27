Minority Shareholders' Interest Key, Says Sebi Chief Amid Concerns Over Tata Steel-APL Proposed Deal
Tata Steel announced an agreement to acquire the entire 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes.
By PTI
Published : November 27, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid concerns over minority shareholders getting a raw deal in the proposed Tata Steel-APL Apollo transaction, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said safeguarding their interests remains a key priority for the regulator.
Responding to a query on the proposed deal, Pandey said, "We are looking at it... because in any case, a takeover is involved, an offer is involved."
Reiterating the regulator's commitment to investor protection, he said minority shareholders' interests are of utmost importance to Sebi.
"Minority shareholders' interest is very important to us. Investor protection is one of the most important things for us," he told reporters on the sidelines of an Assocham event here.
The remarks come against the backdrop of concerns raised by proxy advisory firms over the proposed transaction's structure, valuation and safeguards for minority shareholders of APL Apollo.
On Monday, Tata Steel announced an agreement to acquire the entire 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes for Rs 15,510 crore and plans to take over another 26 per cent in the pipes and tubes maker through an open offer of Rs 16,756 crore. This move will increase the Tata group firm's downstream production capabilities threefold.
Following the transaction, Tata Steel's production capacity in these segments is expected to increase threefold to 7.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the current 2.5 MTPA.
The transactions are subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals.
Amid concerns over the deal, Tata Steel indicated revisiting the structure of the proposed acquisition.
"We have taken cognisance of the feedback received and are carefully examining the concerns raised to determine how best to address them," a Tata Steel spokesperson stated.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is yet to receive the revised contours of the transaction and the regulator would await the revised proposal before taking further steps.
Under the takeover regulations, the draft letter of offer is generally required to be filed within five working days of the public announcement.
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