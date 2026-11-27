ETV Bharat / business

Minority Shareholders' Interest Key, Says Sebi Chief Amid Concerns Over Tata Steel-APL Proposed Deal

New Delhi: Amid concerns over minority shareholders getting a raw deal in the proposed Tata Steel-APL Apollo transaction, Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said safeguarding their interests remains a key priority for the regulator.

Responding to a query on the proposed deal, Pandey said, "We are looking at it... because in any case, a takeover is involved, an offer is involved."

Reiterating the regulator's commitment to investor protection, he said minority shareholders' interests are of utmost importance to Sebi.

"Minority shareholders' interest is very important to us. Investor protection is one of the most important things for us," he told reporters on the sidelines of an Assocham event here.

The remarks come against the backdrop of concerns raised by proxy advisory firms over the proposed transaction's structure, valuation and safeguards for minority shareholders of APL Apollo.

On Monday, Tata Steel announced an agreement to acquire the entire 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes for Rs 15,510 crore and plans to take over another 26 per cent in the pipes and tubes maker through an open offer of Rs 16,756 crore. This move will increase the Tata group firm's downstream production capabilities threefold.

Following the transaction, Tata Steel's production capacity in these segments is expected to increase threefold to 7.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the current 2.5 MTPA.