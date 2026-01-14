ETV Bharat / business

Minimal Risk For India From Trump's 25 per Cent Iran-Linked Tariffs: Govt Sources

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's fresh threat of a 25 per cent tariff on any country doing business with Iran is likely to have a "minimal impact" on India, government sources said on Tuesday.

As Iran continued to witness massive anti-government protests, Trump said on Tuesday that the 25 per cent tariff will be slapped on countries having trade with Tehran and it will become "effective immediately". The death toll in the nationwide protests in Iran increased to over 2,000, according to activists.

"Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25 per cent on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive," Trump said on social media.

There was no clarity on implementation of the tariff as no formal notification has been issued by the Trump administration on it yet, people aware of the matter said.

In August, Trump slapped a 50 per cent tariff on India including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. If India comes under the fresh tariff regime, then the duties on Indian goods are expected to increase beyond 50 per cent.