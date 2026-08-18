ETV Bharat / business

Milky Mist Shares Debut at Rs 160, 18 Percent Over Issue Price

New Delhi: Shares of packaged food company Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of nearly 18 per cent against the issue price of Rs 140.

The stock started trading at Rs 165, up 17.85 per cent from the issue price on both the BSE and NSE.

It further jumped 29.60 per cent to Rs 181.45 on the BSE.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 13,968.81 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd was subscribed 56.12 times on the last day of the share sale on Thursday.

The Rs 1,553-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 133-140 per share.