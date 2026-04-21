ETV Bharat / business

Milk Supply Uninterrupted, Prices Of Milk And Dairy Items Stable Amid West Asia Conflict: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said that prices of milk and dairy products have remained stable across the country with no interruption in supply despite the West Asia conflict.

There are "no issues" related to the supply of fuel, gas and plastic packaging material to the dairy sector, said Puja Rustagi, the director in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, at an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia. She said the dairy industry has been advised to shift to piped natural gas from LPG wherever feasible.

"Milk procurement, processing and supply across the country have remained uninterrupted amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. Prices of milk and milk products are stable. No supply disruption has occurred in the market, and payments to dairy farmers have continued throughout the crisis period," Rustagi told reporters here.

India is the world's largest milk producer. The country's total milk production stood at 247.87 million tonnes during 2024-25. The director informed that on Monday, a meeting with the State Milk Federation and milk unions across India was held to review the milk situation and monitor the impact of the West Asia crisis on the dairy sector.

"...There are no issues related to the supply of fuel, gas and plastic packaging material to the dairy sector," Rustagi said. The director informed that the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been closely monitoring the situation and has taken a series of proactive measures to ensure smooth operations in the dairy value chain.

It is holding meetings with the stakeholders regularly to assess the evolving situation. On fuel availability, Rustagi said the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas order dated April 8th 2026, ensured that critical industries, including dairy processing plants, will receive 70 per cent of their pre-March 2026 bulk non-domestic LPG supply.