ETV Bharat / business

Midterm Losses Unlikely To Soften Trump’s Trade Stance Towards India: Experts

New Delhi: The midterm setback is unlikely to change Donald Trump's trade policy as both Democrats and Republicans favour economic nationalism and protective tariffs. According to latest report by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), Trump can continue using existing executive powers to impose trade pressure without Congress. With his foreign policy facing challenges with Russia, China and Iran, he may increase pressure on India for a trade deal to demonstrate American influence, adds the report.

As both Democrats and Republicans now favour economic nationalism, domestic manufacturing and strong supply chains, experts believe tariffs are likely to remain the new normal for the foreseeable future. With Democratic lawmakers also supporting protective tariffs to safeguard local union workers, overall trade stance of the US is unlikely to change.

To act without Congressional approval, the President is likely to continue relying on executive powers, such as sections 232 and 301. Experts also believe Trump's temperament and approach are unlikely to change in the short term.

Trade Deal With India

According to the report, leaders on both sides have been saying for months that the trade deal is almost ready, though its completion was likely delayed because the US offer remained unclear. Trump will now use his executive powers to pressure India for a quick deal that secures market access for US agricultural and industrial goods, alongside other major concessions for US companies.

It also says that the trade deal India is negotiating with the US differs fundamentally from all other FTAs India has signed. In standard trade agreements, both countries cut or remove their regular WTO import duties, known as Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariffs. Under the US - India framework, Washington will retain its MFN tariffs, while India must eliminate or reduce its MFN tariffs on most industrial goods and many agricultural products.

Under the February 6 US-India joint statement, India will also align its security and economic policies with Washington, commit to buying US$ 500 billion in US goods over five years, and ease domestic regulatory oversight of American imports.

In exchange, the US offers no direct reciprocal concessions. Instead, Washington may be using tariff threats to force compliance under its Graham Act and Section 301, especially over India’s Russian oil purchases. Even if India signs the deal, the US could still impose additional tariffs of 15-18 per cent on top of regular MFN rates. The deal will essentially be economic coercion, adds the report.

The report also mentioned that in April 2025, the White House had imposed reciprocal tariffs through executive action and offered to cut these additional levies — not standard MFN duties — to pressure major trade partners like Japan, the EU, the UK, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia etc., into signing unequal deals.

India followed a similar path, securing the February 6 joint statement, in which the US pledged to lower reciprocal duties from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. However, the US Supreme Court’s February 20 ruling, in Learning Resources, Inc. vs Trump, struck down those executive reciprocal tariffs under the IEEPA, removing Washington’s main bargaining tool overnight, it adds.

GTRI Flags Economic Coercion

According to GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava, with that ruling, the US lost its main concession, prompting all countries barring India to stop negotiating such one-sided trade deals. The resulting deal remains entirely one-sided, driven by US tariff threats over Russian crude purchases — even as Washington imports Russian-derived diesel itself, and overlooks China’s massive Russian oil imports.