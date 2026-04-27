ETV Bharat / business

Mideast War Drives Up Condom, Rubber Glove Prices: Manufacturers

In this picture taken September 20, 2017, a worker packs condoms at the Malaysian condom-maker Karex Industries headquarters in Port Klang. Malaysia-based Karex, the world's largest condom maker for brands like Trojan and Durex, said on April 24, 2026 that the war in the Middle East was ramping up prices due to supply chain interruptions and raw material supply volatility. ( AFP )

Prices of rubber products have shot up due to supply chain disruptions stemming from the Middle East war, the world's largest condom maker and a leading glove manufacturer, both based in Malaysia, said on Friday.

Karex, which supplies condoms for brands like Trojan and Durex, said it had to increase prices by up to 30 percent, while global supplier Top Glove said the main material for synthetic rubber gloves had doubled in cost.

Much of Malaysia's rubber industry relies on oil to produce goods, but supply has been scarce since Iran imposed a de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of global crude and liquefied natural gas passes in peacetime.

The closure, which began after the United States and Israel launched strikes on February 28, has also affected raw material costs and disrupted global shipping.

"We continue to experience longer lead times from suppliers, increased price volatility and higher freight costs," Karex chief executive Goh Miah Kiat said.

"In the meantime, we are also holding more key raw materials critical for business operations, and hence requiring the need to increase costs by up to 30 percent," Goh told AFP in an email.

A crucial raw material affected, silicone oil, is "used in every condom", Karex said.

Karex makes more than five billion condoms yearly, helping to prevent unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases across the globe. It provides condoms to organisations such as Britain's National Health Service and the World Health Organisation.