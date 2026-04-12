ETV Bharat / business

Middle East Crisis: Uncertainty Looms Large Over Textile Market Of Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: The normally bustling textile market of Chandni Chowk in Delhi has gone glum because of the impact of the continuing crisis in the Middle East. The conflict has resulted in a double whammy for the traders here as they battle inflation on one hand and a lack of demand on the other.

The traders say that the prices of clothing material have shot up by 7 to 10 per cent. The matter is further compounded by the fact that the exports have come to a halt, which has put additional pressure on the domestic market while disrupting the trade balance. The traders anticipate that the situation could become even more challenging in the future.

One of the traders, Deepak Bindal, explained that the Middle East is a major hub for India's textile exports, from where textiles and garments are sent worldwide. However, the escalating tensions since February 28 have directly impacted exports. He said, “Exports have virtually stopped. Goods that used to be regularly shipped have now stopped. This has disrupted the entire trade chain."

The traders say that a halt on exports not only means loss of foreign trade, but it also has a direct impact on the local markets, as efforts have to be made to ensure that the products are consumed within the country.

The traders say that Chandni Chowk is experiencing a surge in cloth prices with the textile costs shooting up by almost 10%.

Bindal underlined, “Mills have raised the prices due to rising costs. But the market hasn't fully accepted these new prices yet." He added that the direct impact of the price rise is that while the merchants are purchasing the goods at higher prices, there's a lack of demand from customers, which is impacting sales.

He further related that since the goods that used to be exported are now being diverted to the domestic market, the supply has increased while the demand is not keeping pace with it.

Bindal claimed, "All the pressure is now on the domestic market. Goods that used to go abroad are now being sold here. This has created an imbalance in the market."