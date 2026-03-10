ETV Bharat / business

Middle East-Bound Containers Stranded At JNPA To Get Ground Rent Charges Waiver For 15 Days

Mumbai: Container terminal operators at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port will provide 100 per cent waiver on ground rent/dwell time charges for Middle East-bound containers stranded at the facility for up to 15 days in the wake of disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, JNPA said on Tuesday.

In addition, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), in a notice to stakeholders, said these operators will also waive off 80 per cent of reefer plug-charges for up to 15 days.

The waiver on storage/dwell time charges and reefer plug-in charges for Middle East-bound export containers stranded in the port area comes due to geopolitical disturbances in the Middle East, and in order to mitigate the hardships faced by port users due to these developments, JNPA said.

The SOPs came days after the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issued SOPs for major port operators in the country amid the West Asia crisis and also asked them to consider waivers on various charges at the ports to mitigate the impact of disruptions.

"All terminal operators will give 100 per cent waiver on ground rent/dwell time charges up to 15 days (from 0000 hours on February 28 up to 24 hours on March 14 for containers which were tied up inside the terminals from February 28 or those which had gated in till 7 am March 8," JNPA said in the trade notice.

The port has five container terminals -- Nhava Sheva Free Port Terminal (NSFT), Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), Nhava Sheva India Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT), and GTI-APM Terminal (APM).