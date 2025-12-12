ETV Bharat / business

Microsoft To Make Largest Foreign Investment In Maharashtra

Mumbai: Microsoft will make the largest foreign investment in Maharashtra ever. This was decided after a meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Fadnavis skipped the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur on Friday and came to Mumbai for the crucial meeting.

Microsoft had said that the USD 17.5 billion investment builds on the USD 3 billion (around Rs 26,955 crore) funding announced earlier this year, which the company is on track to spend by the end of CY (calendar year) 2026.

This will be the largest investment by the American tech company so far. This fund will be used to strengthen infrastructure such as Artificial Intelligence, cloud and data centres.