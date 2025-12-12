Microsoft To Make Largest Foreign Investment In Maharashtra
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella in Mumbai.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Microsoft will make the largest foreign investment in Maharashtra ever. This was decided after a meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
Fadnavis skipped the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur on Friday and came to Mumbai for the crucial meeting.
Microsoft had said that the USD 17.5 billion investment builds on the USD 3 billion (around Rs 26,955 crore) funding announced earlier this year, which the company is on track to spend by the end of CY (calendar year) 2026.
This will be the largest investment by the American tech company so far. This fund will be used to strengthen infrastructure such as Artificial Intelligence, cloud and data centres.
Fadnavis told reporters that the discussion with Satya Nadella was very positive. "A large-scale GCC (Global Capability Centre) is coming to Maharashtra. This project will provide employment to about 45,000 people. Soon, the state government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard," Fadnavis said.
This GCC will be started first in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune. "Along with this, discussions have been held with FedEx, the world's leading logistics company. Efforts are also underway to make a GCC with them," said Fadnavis.
Meanwhile, Nadella, while speaking at an event in Mumbai, said the investment will create a strong infrastructure for AI in India, teach new skills to millions of people and also give us the power to keep our data safe.
"This is what was needed for India's AI-enabled future," quipped Nadella. Nadella, while interacting with the attendees at an event, also discussed how crime can be controlled in a sophisticated way using AI. Earlier, Nadella had held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read More