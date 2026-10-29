ETV Bharat / business

Microsoft Revenue Rises 19% To USD 92.3 Bn; Satya Nadella Says 'Fast Start To Our Fiscal Year'

Washington: Microsoft reported a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to USD 92.3 billion in the July-September quarter, supported by strong growth in its cloud business, as the technology major began fiscal year 2027 with higher income and earnings.

The company’s revenue for the first quarter ended September 30, 2026, rose from USD 77.7 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Operating income increased 21 per cent to USD 45.9 billion, while net income rose 32 per cent to USD 36.6 billion on a reported basis.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the performance of the company’s cloud business in a post on X. “Just wrapped our earnings call. It was a fast start to our fiscal year. Microsoft Cloud revenue surpassed $63B, with growth accelerating to 30% YoY,” he said.

Microsoft Cloud revenue reached USD 63.9 billion during the quarter, marking a 30 per cent year-on-year increase, or 31 per cent in constant currency. Azure revenue grew 48 per cent, making cloud and infrastructure-related services a key contributor to the company’s performance.

Revenue from Microsoft’s Agents and Infra segment increased 25 per cent to USD 76.8 billion. The company’s commercial remaining performance obligation, representing contracted revenue yet to be recognised, rose 73 per cent to USD 677 billion.

“We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with Microsoft Cloud revenue of $63.9 billion, with growth accelerating to 30% (up 31% in constant currency) year-over-year,” said Amy Hood, Microsoft’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. She added that results exceeded expectations across revenue, operating income and earnings per share.

Microsoft further expects revenue of USD 96 billion to USD 97.1 billion in the December quarter, representing growth of 18-19 per cent. Azure revenue growth is projected at 49-50 per cent in constant currency.

Hood said customer demand continues to exceed available supply, while efficiency improvements across its computing infrastructure are helping the company serve more demand.