'World Is Optimistic About India In AI Era': PM Modi Welcomes Microsoft's $17.5 Bn Investment, Its 'Largest Ever' In Asia

In this handout photo provided by Microsoft, Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, left, shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( Microsoft via AP )

New Delhi: Ahead of the Microsoft India AI tour, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday announced a landmark USD 17.5 billion investment in India, its 'largest ever' in Asia, aimed to help build infrastructure and sovereign capabilities for the country's AI-first future, marking the third major AI-driven investment in the country in the past two months.

Microsoft said that the USD 17.5 billion (around Rs 1.58 lakh crore) investment builds on the USD 3 billion (around Rs 26,955 crore) funding announced earlier this year, which the company is on track to spend by the end of CY (calendar year) 2026.

"To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing USD 17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI-first future," Nadella said on X after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where both discussed the country's AI roadmap and growth priorities.

Microsoft, in a statement, said it plans to invest USD 17.5 billion in India over the next four years (2026-2029) to drive AI diffusion at a population scale.

Microsoft's funding commitment is the third major AI-driven investment announced in the country in the past two months.

Prime Minister Modi welcomed Microsoft's significant investment in India's artificial intelligence (AI) sector. In a post on X, PM Modi said the world is "optimistic about India" in the AI era and hailed Microsoft's plan--its largest-ever investment in Asia--as a major opportunity for India's youth to drive innovation and build a more sustainable future.

"When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India! Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet," the Prime Minister added in his X post.

On October 14, Google announced plans to invest USD 15 billion over the next five years to set up an AI hub in India, including the country's largest data centre in partnership with the Adani Group. It was followed by a USD 11 billion investment plan announced by Digital Connexion-- a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries and US-based Digital Realty.

In May 2023, Amazon announced plans to invest USD 12.7 billion in India by 2030 into its local cloud and AI infrastructure across Telangana and Maharashtra. The company has already invested USD 3.7 billion between 2016 and 22 in India.

Microsoft said that its India South Central cloud region, based in Hyderabad, is set to go live in mid-2026. "This will be our largest hyperscale region in India, comprising three availability zones — roughly equivalent in size to two Eden Gardens stadiums combined," the statement said.

Microsoft has doubled its commitment on developing AI skilled talent in India to 20 million by 2030 from 10 million it planned earlier.

"India’s AI journey depends on empowering skilled talent. For this, we are doubling our commitment of January 2025 to equip 20 million Indians with essential AI skills by 2030, working with government, industry, and digital public platforms to ensure equitable access to opportunity. Through our ADVANTA(I)GE India initiative, executed by Microsoft Elevate, we have already trained 5.6 million people since January 2025 —well ahead of the original goal of training 10 million by 2030," the statement said.

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India remains committed to innovation anchored in trust and sovereignty as AI reshapes the digital economy.

"Microsoft’s landmark investment signals India’s rise as a reliable technology partner for the world. This partnership will set new benchmarks and drive the country’s leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure," Vaishnaw said.