'World Is Optimistic About India In AI Era': PM Modi Welcomes Microsoft's $17.5 Bn Investment, Its 'Largest Ever' In Asia
Microsoft announced it plans to invest USD 17.5 billion in India over the next four years (2026-2029) to drive AI diffusion at a population scale.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 6:44 AM IST|
Updated : December 10, 2025 at 8:50 AM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the Microsoft India AI tour, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday announced a landmark USD 17.5 billion investment in India, its 'largest ever' in Asia, aimed to help build infrastructure and sovereign capabilities for the country's AI-first future, marking the third major AI-driven investment in the country in the past two months.
Microsoft said that the USD 17.5 billion (around Rs 1.58 lakh crore) investment builds on the USD 3 billion (around Rs 26,955 crore) funding announced earlier this year, which the company is on track to spend by the end of CY (calendar year) 2026.
"To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing USD 17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI-first future," Nadella said on X after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where both discussed the country's AI roadmap and growth priorities.
Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji, for an inspiring conversation on India's AI opportunity. To support the country's ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5B—our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for…— Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) December 9, 2025
Microsoft's funding commitment is the third major AI-driven investment announced in the country in the past two months.
Prime Minister Modi welcomed Microsoft's significant investment in India's artificial intelligence (AI) sector. In a post on X, PM Modi said the world is "optimistic about India" in the AI era and hailed Microsoft's plan--its largest-ever investment in Asia--as a major opportunity for India's youth to drive innovation and build a more sustainable future.
"When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India! Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet," the Prime Minister added in his X post.
When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2025
Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia.
The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate…
On October 14, Google announced plans to invest USD 15 billion over the next five years to set up an AI hub in India, including the country's largest data centre in partnership with the Adani Group. It was followed by a USD 11 billion investment plan announced by Digital Connexion-- a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries and US-based Digital Realty.
In May 2023, Amazon announced plans to invest USD 12.7 billion in India by 2030 into its local cloud and AI infrastructure across Telangana and Maharashtra. The company has already invested USD 3.7 billion between 2016 and 22 in India.
Microsoft said that its India South Central cloud region, based in Hyderabad, is set to go live in mid-2026. "This will be our largest hyperscale region in India, comprising three availability zones — roughly equivalent in size to two Eden Gardens stadiums combined," the statement said.
Microsoft has doubled its commitment on developing AI skilled talent in India to 20 million by 2030 from 10 million it planned earlier.
"India’s AI journey depends on empowering skilled talent. For this, we are doubling our commitment of January 2025 to equip 20 million Indians with essential AI skills by 2030, working with government, industry, and digital public platforms to ensure equitable access to opportunity. Through our ADVANTA(I)GE India initiative, executed by Microsoft Elevate, we have already trained 5.6 million people since January 2025 —well ahead of the original goal of training 10 million by 2030," the statement said.
Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India remains committed to innovation anchored in trust and sovereignty as AI reshapes the digital economy.
"Microsoft’s landmark investment signals India’s rise as a reliable technology partner for the world. This partnership will set new benchmarks and drive the country’s leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure," Vaishnaw said.
Microsoft India and South Asia, President, Puneet Chandok, said that the company's investment will be used to continue to scale its cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling initiatives and ongoing operations across India.
"This includes our workforce of more than 22,000 employees across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Noida and other cities — representing the diversity of Microsoft’s businesses," Chandok said.
As the country gears up to implement the Digital Personal Data Protection regime, Microsoft is introducing sovereign public cloud and sovereign private cloud for Indian customers.
“With sovereign public cloud now available in India, organisations can leverage a prescriptive architecture for deploying workloads in Azure with built-in compliance guardrails using Sovereign Landing Zones, do policy enforcement, and apply governance controls,” the statement said.
The company had recently announced that Microsoft 365 Copilot will offer in-country data processing in India by the end of 2025. The move by Microsoft to put sovereign cloud and in-country data processing is likely to put pressure on competitors in AI space which may lead to more investment flowing into the country ahead of the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025 coming into effect.
The company also announced integration of advanced AI capabilities into two key digital public platforms of the Ministry of Labour and Employment — e-Shram and the National Career Service (NCS). “The initiative aims to extend the benefits of AI to more than 310 million informal workers,” the statement said.
Cognizant, Intel Announce Op Expansion In India
Tech leaders, including Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravi Kumar S and Intel's CEO Lip-Bu Tan also met PM Modi on Tuesday, assuring investment and further expansion of their operations in India.
Cognizant assured the Prime Minister that the company is committed to expanding in emerging cities within the country and will continue to promote growth and talent development. "Our CEO, @imravikumars, along with Rajesh Varrier, Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India, had the distinct privilege of meeting with Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi, for an inspiring conversation on accelerating AI adoption and advancing education and skill development to enhance AI capabilities and productivity," Cognizant posted on its official X handle.
"Our CEO also reaffirmed to the Prime Minister Cognizant’s continued commitment to India and apprised him of our plans to expand into emerging cities to promote equitable growth and talent development," the tech giant added.
Had a wonderful meeting with Mr. Ravi Kumar S and Mr. Rajesh Varrier. India welcomes Cognizant's continued partnership in futuristic sectors. Our youth's focus on AI and skilling sets the tone for a vibrant collaboration ahead.@Cognizant @imravikumars— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2025
After Cognizant's investment commitment, PM Modi said India welcomes continued partnership with the tech giant in futuristic sectors. Had a wonderful meeting with Ravi Kumar S and Rajesh Varrier. India welcomes Cognizant's continued partnership in futuristic sectors. Our youth's focus on AI and skilling sets the tone for a vibrant collaboration ahead," the PM said.
Similarly, Intel CEO Tan stated that he had a deep discussion with PM Modi on various aspects related to technology. The tech leader said that, during the meeting, he appreciated the effort that the Prime Minister is putting into having a robust domestic semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem.
"Honoured to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi this afternoon. We had a wide-ranging discussion on a variety of topics related to technology, computing and the tremendous potential for India," the Intel CEO said in a post on X.
"I applaud the Prime Minister for putting in place a comprehensive semiconductor design and manufacturing policy, and Intel is committed to supporting the India Semiconductor Mission," he added.
Delighted to announce a wide ranging strategic alliance between @intel and @TataCompanies. Looking forward to working with my good friends Chandra and Randhir to bolster the silicon and compute ecosystem in India. Intel has been in India for nearly 4 decades and India is a large…— Lip-Bu Tan (@LipBuTan1) December 9, 2025
The Intel CEO further said he is glad to partner with Tata and collaborate with 'good friends' Chandra and Randhir to boost silicon and compute ecosystem in India. Highlighting the decades-long journey in India, he mentioned that Intel is excited to support Tata's mission of building a vibrant India.
Meanwhile, reflecting on his meeting with Lip-Bu Tan, PM Modi welcomed Intel's support for India's semiconductor journey and expressed confidence that the company will thrive while working with India's talented youth.
Glad to have met Mr. Lip-Bu Tan. India welcomes Intel's commitment to our semiconductor journey. I am sure Intel will have a great experience working with our youth to build an innovation-driven future for technology.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2025
