ETV Bharat / business

Meta Likely To Lay Around 8,000 Employees Next Month: Report

New Delhi: US tech giant Meta (formerly Facebook) is planning to lay off at least 10 per cent of its global workforce, or nearly 8,000 workers, next month. Further layoffs are planned in the second half of the year, according to a Reuters report.

However, the details of those layoffs have not been made known yet. The initial round in May is likely to reduce about 10 per cent of its global workforce.

According to the report, the layoff plans may depend on the developments in the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Meta is reportedly planning to lay off 20 per cent or more of its total workforce. If implemented at that level, the job cuts could affect roughly 16,000 employees, based on Meta's workforce of nearly 79,000 people as of December 31. Meta has not confirmed the layoff plans yet. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company did not immediately comment on the report.

Meanwhile, global tech layoffs are accelerating in 2026, with more than 80,000 jobs already cut in the first quarter and total losses likely to exceed 3 lakh this year, led by companies like Oracle, Amazon, and Meta, according to a latest report.