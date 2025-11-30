ETV Bharat / business

Messaging Apps Like WhatsApp To Work Only With Active SIM; DoT Tightens Cyber Norms

New Delhi: The Centre has issued directions that would ensure app-based communication services, the likes of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others, are continuously linked to a user's active SIM card.

All players providing app-based communication services in India have been asked to submit compliance reports to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) within 120 days from issue of the directions.

The department warned that failure to comply with norms will attract action under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, and other applicable laws. The directive would impact how users access services of messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, Josh, in India.

The Centre's latest directive means that these messaging services would only work if the SIM is present and active in the user's device.

Issuing the direction on November 28, the telecom department said it has come to the notice of the central government that some of the app-based communication services that are utilising mobile number for identification of its customers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services, allows users to consume their services without availability of the underlying SIM within the device in which the said platform or app is running.