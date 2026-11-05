Mehli Mistry Questions Noel Tata's Eligibility As Trustee, Alleges Governance Irregularities
Mehli Mistry challenges Noel Tata’s trusteeship and has sought probe into Tata Trusts’ affairs.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Mehli Mistry has challenged questioned Noel Tata’s eligibility to continue as a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution and also his removal as a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.
Mistry has alleged procedural irregularities and violations of trust governance rules.
In a rejoinder filed before the Deputy Charity Commissioner, Greater Mumbai Region, Mistry has challenged the legality of the decisions leading to his removal, the eligibility of certain trustees and their participation in decisions concerning his reappointment. Mistry accused the trust of selectively questioning his citizenship and overseas tax residency while ignoring the same issues concerning Noel Tata.
Mehli Mistry demanded an independent probe into SDTT's administration, alleging conflicts of interest, improper retention of financial benefits by trustees and irregularities in decisions involving Tata Group companies and the trust's investments in Tata Sons.
“The Trust cannot seek to disqualify or cast aspersions upon the Objector by reference to his citizenship or tax residence while conveniently ignoring the Irish citizenship and UAE residency of its own Reporting Trustee,” the rejoinder states.
“If foreign citizenship and overseas residence are to be treated as relevant considerations, they must be examined in relation to the Reporting Trustee with equal rigour,” it further states.
Mistry has raised a key issue concerning Venu Srinivasan's participation in the decision on his reappointment. He argues that Srinivasan's tenure as a trustee ended on October 23, 2025, while he communicated his vote against Mistry's reappointment on October 28. Mistry claimed that trust's own records confirms that Srinivasan was no longer a trustee when he cast his vote.
Mistry has contended that the entire resolution was invalid as the body considering Srinivasan's reappointment was not properly constituted.
Mistry has also disputed the trust's position that his three-year tenure ended on October 28, 2025, requiring a fresh resolution for reappointment. He has cited the SDTT Trust Deed of March 11, 1932, arguing that it does not prescribe a fixed tenure for trustees. He has further relied on an October 17, 2024, joint resolution of SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which provided for the reappointment of trustees after the expiry of their tenure without any limitation on the renewed term, subject to applicable law.
Noel Tata’s Citizenship Questioned
In a separate challenge concerning the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution, Mistry has sought clarification on whether Noel Tata was an Indian or Irish citizen when appointed as a trustee and whether he had previously held a Swiss passport while also holding an Indian passport. The appeals asks Noel to disclose whether he is currently a tax resident of India or another country.
The rejoinder also challenges the trust's reliance on Mistry's citizenship and tax residency, arguing that neither the Will, its Codicil nor the trust deed makes Indian citizenship or Indian tax residency a condition for trusteeship.
Mistry has also demanded a an investigation into the financial affairs of SDTT, particularly commissions and other benefits allegedly received by trustees serving as nominee directors in Tata Group companies. His application refers to an annual commission of approximately Rs 1.42 crore received by Noel Tata from Tata Sons Private Limited during FY 2024-25, as reflected in corporate filings.
He has also raised questions concerning the engagement of Gerry McGovern for Norton Motorcycles, equity infusion into Tata International Limited and alleged deviations from unanimous resolutions on voting the trust's shareholding in Tata Sons.
Mistry's trusteeship of SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust ended in October 2025 after three trustees opposed his reappointment. On November 4, 2025, he had written to Tata Trusts trustees, including chairman Noel Tata, describing his departure as a harmonious exit and saying he did not wish to drag the charitable institutions into controversy.
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