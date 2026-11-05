ETV Bharat / business

Mehli Mistry Questions Noel Tata's Eligibility As Trustee, Alleges Governance Irregularities

New Delhi: Mehli Mistry has challenged questioned Noel Tata’s eligibility to continue as a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution and also his removal as a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

In a rejoinder filed before the Deputy Charity Commissioner, Greater Mumbai Region, Mistry has challenged the legality of the decisions leading to his removal, the eligibility of certain trustees and their participation in decisions concerning his reappointment. Mistry accused the trust of selectively questioning his citizenship and overseas tax residency while ignoring the same issues concerning Noel Tata.

Mehli Mistry demanded an independent probe into SDTT's administration, alleging conflicts of interest, improper retention of financial benefits by trustees and irregularities in decisions involving Tata Group companies and the trust's investments in Tata Sons.

“The Trust cannot seek to disqualify or cast aspersions upon the Objector by reference to his citizenship or tax residence while conveniently ignoring the Irish citizenship and UAE residency of its own Reporting Trustee,” the rejoinder states.

“If foreign citizenship and overseas residence are to be treated as relevant considerations, they must be examined in relation to the Reporting Trustee with equal rigour,” it further states.

Mistry has raised a key issue concerning Venu Srinivasan's participation in the decision on his reappointment. He argues that Srinivasan's tenure as a trustee ended on October 23, 2025, while he communicated his vote against Mistry's reappointment on October 28. Mistry claimed that trust's own records confirms that Srinivasan was no longer a trustee when he cast his vote.

Mistry has contended that the entire resolution was invalid as the body considering Srinivasan's reappointment was not properly constituted.

Mistry has also disputed the trust's position that his three-year tenure ended on October 28, 2025, requiring a fresh resolution for reappointment. He has cited the SDTT Trust Deed of March 11, 1932, arguing that it does not prescribe a fixed tenure for trustees. He has further relied on an October 17, 2024, joint resolution of SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which provided for the reappointment of trustees after the expiry of their tenure without any limitation on the renewed term, subject to applicable law.

Noel Tata’s Citizenship Questioned