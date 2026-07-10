India's Target Of Reaching 300 MT Steel Capacity By 2031-32 Is Well Within Reach: Jindal Steel Vice Chairman
V R Sharma says Jindal Group is planning investments worth Rs 71,000 crore in Jharkhand, including a 6 MT steel plant, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: India remains globally competitive in steel manufacturing despite rising trade barriers and tariff-related uncertainties, and the country's ambitious target of producing 300 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel is well within reach, said Jindal Steel vice chairman V R Sharma.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sharma said India's competitiveness would further strengthen through value-added steel products, while highlighting the importance of securing raw materials, expanding clean energy use and adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive future growth. He announced that the Jindal Group is planning investments worth Rs 71,000 crore in Jharkhand, including a 6 MT steel plant, a nuclear power plant and a solar energy project.
The following are excerpts from the interview.
ETV Bharat (ETB): With global trade tensions and tariff changes affecting steel exports, how do you see India's steel sector remaining competitive in the coming years?
V R Sharma (VRS): We are already competitive. Global business is important and exports are also necessary. But with value-added grades of steel, we will be in a better position to meet global challenges and strengthen our export competitiveness.
ETB: India is targeting 300 million tonnes of steel production by 2030-31. Do you think the country is on track?
VRS: Yes, we are on track. India is already producing around 175 million tonnes of steel. The remaining capacity can be achieved by 2031 or 2032, if not exactly by 2030. We are moving in the right direction.
ETB: Green steel is becoming a global priority. What steps is Jindal Steel taking to decarbonise its operations, and what support do you expect from the government?
VRS: The biggest factor is clean electricity. We are planning a 1,400 MW nuclear power plant, which is green power because it is not based on coal or fossil fuels. Alongside that, we are setting up a 650 MW solar power plant. Together, these projects will generate nearly 2,000 MW of non-fossil-fuel-based electricity, which will help us manufacture green steel. While many steel plants rely on thermal power, we intend to use nuclear and solar energy to significantly reduce carbon emissions.
ETB: How is AI changing steel manufacturing? Are you deploying AI for production, predictive maintenance and worker safety?
VRS: AI is becoming a part of every industry today. We have already started adopting AI in our manufacturing units and will continue expanding its use gradually. AI is one of the most powerful technologies available today and it will help industries improve efficiency, productivity and overall operations.
ETB: The industry has raised concerns over the availability of iron ore and coking coal. Are raw material shortages still affecting expansion plans?
VRS: The Jharkhand government has now adopted a policy to open up the mining sector. More than 26 per cent of India's iron ore reserves are located in Jharkhand, and the state is also rich in coal. If the government makes these minerals available to the private sector, there will be no shortage of iron ore or coal. This will create confidence among investors and attract more investments into the state.
ETB: Jharkhand has announced fresh investment initiatives. Is Jindal Steel considering any new investments in the state?
VRS: Yes. We are planning three major investments in Jharkhand.
The first is a 6 million tonne steel plant, involving an investment of about Rs 50,000 crore. The second is a 1,400 MW nuclear power plant, with an investment of around Rs 30,000 crore. The third is a solar energy project, which will require approximately Rs 1,000 crore.
Overall, the Jindal Group plans to invest Rs 71,000 crore in Jharkhand. We have been present in the state since 2007 and already operate a plant at Patratu near Ranchi. These new investments will further strengthen our long-term commitment to Jharkhand's industrial growth.
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