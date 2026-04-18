ETV Bharat / business

MDBs To Deepen Collaboration To Support Nations Amid Heightened Global Uncertainty

New Delhi: Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) have underscored the importance of close cooperation to support stability, safeguarding development progress, and responding to mounting pressures on their member economies amid heightened global uncertainty, including in West Asia.

"MDBs are working more closely than ever to support our members and clients through a complex and evolving global environment. By combining our financial strength, knowledge, and partnerships, we are helping countries manage immediate pressures while building resilience for the future," ADB president and current Chair of the MDB Heads Group Masato Kanda said.

Heads of MDBs in a meeting on Friday, on the sidelines of the World Bank Group- International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings, noted that the impacts of current global developments are already being felt through higher energy costs, supply chain disruptions, and tighter financial conditions, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a statement.

The chiefs also emphasised MDBs' readiness to deploy timely and effective support to help countries and clients manage risks, maintain macroeconomic stability, and protect vulnerable populations, it added.

Against this backdrop, MDB heads reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepen collaboration and deliver impact at scale, with a strong focus on private sector development, job creation, infrastructure, and long-term sustainable growth in line with their respective mandates, strategies, and operational focuses, it said.

They stressed the importance of strengthening efforts to mobilise private finance and expand financing capacity, including through originate-to-distribute/share approaches that enable MDBs to create bankable opportunities and crowd in private capital at scale.

The Heads of MDBs Group includes the African Development Bank Group, ADB, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Council of Europe Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, Inter-American Development Bank Group, Islamic Development Bank, New Development Bank, and the World Bank Group. The International Monetary Fund also participates in the discussions.