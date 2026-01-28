ETV Bharat / business

Maruti Suzuki Q3 Profit Up 4 Pc At Rs 3,879 Cr; Total Revenue At Rs 49,904 Cr

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday posted a 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,879 crore for the December quarter FY26, hit by one-time provision of Rs 594 crore on account of the new Labour Codes. The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,727 crore for the October-December period last fiscal. Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 49,904 crore in the third quarter from Rs 38,764 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Owing to the GST reform, there was a sharp recovery in the Indian car market, primarily led by the small car segment, it noted. The company said it achieved its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 5,64,669 units as compared to 4,66,993 units in Q3 the previous year, an increase of 97,676 units.

"Out of this increase, the small car segment in the 18 per cent GST bracket accounted for 68,328 units," it added. The company clocked record total sales of 6,67,769 units, including exports of 1,03,100 units, the automaker stated.

In the same period last year, the total sales were at 5,66,213 units, comprising domestic sales of 4,66,993 units and exports of 99,220 units, it added. On a standalone basis, the company registered its highest-ever quarterly net sales of Rs 47,534 crore, up from Rs 36,802 crore in the same period a year ago. The net profit for the quarter on a standalone basis stood at Rs 3,794 crore compared to Rs 3,659 crore in third quarter of FY2024-25, it said.