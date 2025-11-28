ETV Bharat / business

Maruti Suzuki Loses Appeal As Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds Rs 7 Lakh Refund To Car Buyer

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld a 2015 consumer commission order directing Maruti Suzuki India Limited to refund Rs 7 lakh to a car buyer who complained of persistent defects in his vehicle soon after purchase.

The division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar, on Thursday, dismissed Maruti Suzuki's appeal, holding that the company and its dealer were “jointly and severally liable” for failing to rectify a manufacturing defect during the warranty period.

The petitioner, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, had challenged the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s directive to either refund Rs 7,00,000 to Mohammad Ashraf Khan, the respondent, or replace the vehicle. Khan, who had bought the SX4 sedan in 2007, reported that the car developed severe vibrations in the first and reverse gears from the very beginning. The vehicle later remained with the dealer from 2009 onward.

Maruti Suzuki, represented by senior counsel RA Jan, argued that the commission “passed the impugned order without any factual foundation” and without expert proof of a manufacturing defect. The company also contended that it had been impleaded late and was denied a fair opportunity to lead evidence.

However, Justice Parihar, writing for the bench, noted that Khan had repeatedly taken the vehicle in for repairs during the warranty period, yet the defect persisted despite inspections and assurances. The court, in its 7-page judgment, placed significant weight on the inspection report submitted by the Principal of Government Polytechnic College, which found that the vehicle indeed vibrated abnormally.

“The Commission has recorded a categorical finding that the defect was noticed immediately after purchase and that between 2007 and 2009 the complainant repeatedly approached the dealer for rectification, but the problem persisted,” Justice Parihar wrote. He added that once a defect appears during the warranty period, “both dealer and manufacturer are jointly and severally liable for the deficiency in service.”