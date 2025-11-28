Maruti Suzuki Loses Appeal As Jammu Kashmir High Court Upholds Rs 7 Lakh Refund To Car Buyer
The High Court on Thursday held the company and its dealer responsible for failure in rectifying a 'manufacturing defect' during the warranty period.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 28, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has upheld a 2015 consumer commission order directing Maruti Suzuki India Limited to refund Rs 7 lakh to a car buyer who complained of persistent defects in his vehicle soon after purchase.
The division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar, on Thursday, dismissed Maruti Suzuki's appeal, holding that the company and its dealer were “jointly and severally liable” for failing to rectify a manufacturing defect during the warranty period.
The petitioner, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, had challenged the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s directive to either refund Rs 7,00,000 to Mohammad Ashraf Khan, the respondent, or replace the vehicle. Khan, who had bought the SX4 sedan in 2007, reported that the car developed severe vibrations in the first and reverse gears from the very beginning. The vehicle later remained with the dealer from 2009 onward.
Maruti Suzuki, represented by senior counsel RA Jan, argued that the commission “passed the impugned order without any factual foundation” and without expert proof of a manufacturing defect. The company also contended that it had been impleaded late and was denied a fair opportunity to lead evidence.
However, Justice Parihar, writing for the bench, noted that Khan had repeatedly taken the vehicle in for repairs during the warranty period, yet the defect persisted despite inspections and assurances. The court, in its 7-page judgment, placed significant weight on the inspection report submitted by the Principal of Government Polytechnic College, which found that the vehicle indeed vibrated abnormally.
“The Commission has recorded a categorical finding that the defect was noticed immediately after purchase and that between 2007 and 2009 the complainant repeatedly approached the dealer for rectification, but the problem persisted,” Justice Parihar wrote. He added that once a defect appears during the warranty period, “both dealer and manufacturer are jointly and severally liable for the deficiency in service.”
Rejecting the company's complaint of inadequate opportunity before the Commission, the bench observed: “Once impleaded and represented through the same counsel as the dealer, the appellant cannot claim lack of opportunity. Having submitted its own engineer's report, the appellant was under an obligation to substantiate it.”
The court also dismissed Maruti Suzuki's argument that the commission had no authority to add the manufacturer midway through the case. “To exclude the manufacturer would render the warranty clause meaningless,” the bench held, adding that the firm, as producer of the vehicle, was best placed to “diagnose and rectify defects.”
While raising the long-drawn struggle of the buyer, who had to leave his newly purchased car with the dealer for over a decade after he first reported the issue, Khan's counsel maintained throughout that the manufacturer had been duly notified and elected not to counter the Polytechnic's technical findings. The High Court agreed, ruling that Maruti's own engineer's report failed to rebut the credible expert inspection.
The bench concluded that the consumer commission's 2015 order was based on a “sound appreciation of evidence." Justice Parihar wrote: “We accordingly find no reason to differ with the view taken by the Commission in the impugned order and find no infirmity or illegality in the order passed by it.”
The appeal was dismissed, ensuring that Khan will receive the compensation originally awarded over a decade ago. The court also ordered that any statutory deposits made during the litigation be remitted to the consumer commission.
On January 5, 2015, the Jammu & Kashmir Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Srinagar had directed the respondent (Maruti Suzuki) to “refund a sum of Rs 7,00,000 to the complainant (Khan) along with Rs 5,000 as litigation costs, while retaining the vehicle in question; or, in the alternative, to replace the said vehicle with a new one within six weeks.”
