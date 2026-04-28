Maruti Suzuki Q4 Net Profit Falls 6.45 Pc To Rs 3,659 Crore
Maruti Suzuki posted a net profit of Rs 3,911.1 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.
By PTI
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), on Tuesday reported a 6.45 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,659 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, due to mark-to-market impact despite record vehicle sales. The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,911.1 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
The net profit declined primarily due to mark-to-market impact, the company said, adding that there was lower non-operating income, a notional loss due to a change in bond yields, which can be recovered at a later stage. Its total revenue from operations inched up 28.2 per cent to Rs 52,462.5 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 40,920.1 crore in the same period of 2024-25, it added.
Net sales crossed the Rs 50,000 crore milestone for the first time in the fourth quarter, the company said. Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 48,125.3 crore compared to Rs 37,585.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
During the fourth quarter, the company said it recorded its highest-ever total quarterly sales of 6,76,209 units, up 11.8 per cent from the year-ago period. Domestic sales stood at 5,38,994 units and exports at an all-time high of 1,37,215 units, Maruti Suzuki India said.
The board of directors has recommended a record dividend of Rs 140 per share for the year, compared to Rs 135 per share in 2024-25, it added. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, its consolidated net profit grew slightly by 1.24 per cent to Rs 14,679.5 crore against Rs 14,500.2 crore in the previous fiscal.
Total revenue from operations in FY26 was Rs 1,83,316 crore compared to Rs 1,52,913 crore in FY25, it added. Total vehicle sales in FY26 were at a record 24,22,713 units against 22,34,266 units in FY25, the company said.
Domestic sales in FY26 stood at 19,74,939 units compared to 19,01,681 units in FY25, while exports were at 4,47,774 units against 3,32,585 units a year ago, it added. This performance was due to a steep growth in the domestic market in the second half of the year, owing to the GST reduction, Maruti Suzuki said.
The company, however, said its sales were restricted by a limitation in the production capacity as evidenced by about 1.9 lakh pending customer orders at year's end, including nearly 1.3 lakh orders for small cars in the 18 per cent GST bracket. In addition, the dealer inventory was at a low of about 12 days' stock, it added.
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