ETV Bharat / business

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Net Profit Falls 6.45 Pc To Rs 3,659 Crore

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), on Tuesday reported a 6.45 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,659 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, due to mark-to-market impact despite record vehicle sales. The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,911.1 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The net profit declined primarily due to mark-to-market impact, the company said, adding that there was lower non-operating income, a notional loss due to a change in bond yields, which can be recovered at a later stage. Its total revenue from operations inched up 28.2 per cent to Rs 52,462.5 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 40,920.1 crore in the same period of 2024-25, it added.

Net sales crossed the Rs 50,000 crore milestone for the first time in the fourth quarter, the company said. Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at Rs 48,125.3 crore compared to Rs 37,585.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

During the fourth quarter, the company said it recorded its highest-ever total quarterly sales of 6,76,209 units, up 11.8 per cent from the year-ago period. Domestic sales stood at 5,38,994 units and exports at an all-time high of 1,37,215 units, Maruti Suzuki India said.