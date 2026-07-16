ETV Bharat / business

Maruti Says Will Contest Raipur Consumer Court Order For Car Replacement Over E20 Fuel Compliance Issue

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will challenge an order of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, that directed the company to replace a customer's vehicle with a new E20 compatible vehicle, citing fuel contamination.

The car in the case was an E20-compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel, and there is evidence of contamination in the fuel collected from the customer's vehicle, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

"We have learnt of an order by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, wherein Maruti Suzuki has been directed to replace the customer's vehicle with a new E20-compatible vehicle," it said.

The car in this case was an E20 compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel and so disclosed in the owner's manual, it added.