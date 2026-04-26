ETV Bharat / business

Marriott Bullish On India Expansion Plans, Bets On Spiritual Tourism

New Delhi: Hospitality chain Marriott International remains bullish on its expansion in India, with a pipeline of 200 hotels and an aggressive opening strategy, even as global travel flows face near-term disruptions due to the West Asia crisis. Kiran Andicott, Senior Vice President for South Asia at Marriott International, underscored the company's long-term commitment to the Indian market.

"We have got a pipeline of 200 hotels as of today, and on average, like last year, we ended up opening around 50 hotels," he told PTI.

However, Andicott acknowledged short-term challenges affecting international travel flows due to the West Asia crisis. "There is a little bit of a dip depending on which city you're looking at and your market segment, because a lot of international travel used to transit through the Middle East. That is impacted," he said.

Despite these near-term headwinds, Marriott does not foresee any lasting impact on its expansion plans.