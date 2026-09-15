ETV Bharat / business

Markets Climb In Early Trade On Strong Buying In IT Stocks, HDFC Bank

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Tuesday, driven by a strong rally in IT stocks and HDFC Bank. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 233.66 points to 75,022.37 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 63.85 points to 23,462.30.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Tech jumped 6.5 per cent, Tech Mahindra climbed 5.6 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services surged 5.10 per cent and Infosys edged higher by 4.83 per cent.

HDFC Bank, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel were also among the winners. Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and Titan were among the laggards.

"A positive for the Indian market is that there is clarity emerging on the choice of HDFC Bank MD and CEO. A quick acceptance of the name of the successor by the RBI can influence the benchmark index significantly," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.