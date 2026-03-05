ETV Bharat / business

Margadarsi Chit Fund Inaugurates 28th Karnataka State Branch In Sindhanur

Sindhanur-Raichur: Margadarsi Chit Fund, a trusted financial services company, part of the Ramoji Group of Companies, has opened its new branch in Sindhanur town of Raichur district in Karnataka. The branch is the 129th of the company across the country and the 28th in Karnataka.



Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited has built a strong reputation in the chit fund sector in India and operates widely across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The company has maintained the trust of its customers for the past 63 years. With the launch of the Sindhanur branch, the company has further expanded its presence in Karnataka.



Several senior officials of the company were present during the inauguration. Among those who attended the event were P. Lakshman Rao, Regional Head of Margadarsi Chit Fund for Karnataka, G. Balaram Krishna, Vice President from the Business Development Corporate Office, Nanjundayya, General Manager for the Karnataka division, Jayadhar, Manager of the Sindhanur branch, and Ramesh, Manager of the Ballari branch.



Long time customers of the company also spoke on the occasion and shared their experience.



D.B. Gowda, a customer, said he has been associated with Margadarsi for the past 15 years. He said the company is widely known for its credibility and has earned the trust of customers over the years. He expressed happiness over the opening of a branch in Sindhanur and urged residents to make use of the facility.



Another customer, Sujatha, a government employee residing in Sindhanur, said she has been investing in Margadarsi for the last 15 years. She said the company has helped her build savings and generate returns on her investments. According to her, the company has consistently strengthened the trust of its customers.



Prakash Gowda, another customer, said he has been associated with Margadarsi Chit Fund for the past 22 years. Earlier, he had to travel to the district headquarters in Raichur to deposit his payments. With the opening of the branch in Sindhanur, he said it has become easier for customers to visit the office and make inquiries or investments.



He added that he had earlier suffered losses while dealing with other chit fund companies, but since joining Margadarsi he has never faced a delay in payments. According to him, the company stands for trust and reliability.



K. Venubabu, owner of Shubhashree Cottage Industry in Sindhanur and also a customer of the company, said the firms founded by the late Ramoji Rao are known for their credibility and financial discipline. He said employees in those companies receive their salaries, allowances and bonuses on time. Inspired by this work culture, he said he too ensures that the employees in his own company receive their benefits without delay. He added that he feels proud to be a customer of Margadarsi.