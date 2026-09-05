Margadarsi Chit Fund Inaugurates 134th Branch In Tadepalligudem
The Tadepalligudem branch is the company's 42nd in Andhra Pradesh.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Tadepalligudem: Margadarsi Chit Fund on Saturday inaugurated its 134th branch at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, expanding its network and bringing its services closer to customers in the region.
The branch was formally inaugurated by Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited Chief Executive Officer Pathuri Satyanarayana. The Tadepalligudem branch is the company's 42nd in Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said Margadarsi was expanding its services from time to time to meet the expectations and financial needs of its customers. He said the organisation had become a source of financial support for lakhs of families and continued to work towards helping people realise their financial aspirations.
He said Margadarsi was pleased to open a branch in Tadepalligudem, a town that has been witnessing growth in education and commerce.
The company's operations at the new branch began with customers Narayana Sridevi and Rama Rao making the first chit deposits. Satyanarayana and other Margadarsi representatives received the deposits and issued receipts.
Tadepalligudem MLA Bolisetty Srinivas also visited the new branch and welcomed the expansion of Margadarsi's services in the town.
The MLA said Margadarsi, founded by sri Ramoji Rao, had built a long-standing relationship with people and was being carried forward by his successors. He urged residents of Tadepalligudem to make use of the services offered by the organisation.
Customers present at the inauguration said they were happy that Margadarsi had opened a branch closer to them.
Several customers said they had been investing in Margadarsi Chits for many years and found its services useful in meeting their financial requirements. Until now, customers from Tadepalligudem had to travel to Eluru or Rajahmundry to access the company's services, they said, adding that the new branch would make transactions and other services more convenient.
Margadarsi began its operations with its first branch in Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad, in 1962 and has since expanded its network across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The organisation said it continues to conduct its operations under the leadership of Managing Director Sailaja Kiron, with a focus on professional commitment, reliable services and financial discipline.
Also Read