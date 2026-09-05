ETV Bharat / business

Margadarsi Chit Fund Inaugurates 134th Branch In Tadepalligudem

Tadepalligudem: Margadarsi Chit Fund on Saturday inaugurated its 134th branch at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, expanding its network and bringing its services closer to customers in the region.

The branch was formally inaugurated by Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited Chief Executive Officer Pathuri Satyanarayana. The Tadepalligudem branch is the company's 42nd in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said Margadarsi was expanding its services from time to time to meet the expectations and financial needs of its customers. He said the organisation had become a source of financial support for lakhs of families and continued to work towards helping people realise their financial aspirations.

Margadarsi Chit Fund Inaugurates 134th Branch In Tadepalligudem (ETV Bharat)

He said Margadarsi was pleased to open a branch in Tadepalligudem, a town that has been witnessing growth in education and commerce.