ETV Bharat / business

Manufacturing Activity Gathers Momentum In India As PMI Edges Up In November

HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI climbed to a nine-month high of 56.0 in November, up from 54.7 in October. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Manufacturing activity gathered momentum in India in November, with both output and new orders accelerating this month, the PMI data showed on Monday.

The 'HSBC Flash India PMI Composite Output Index' edged up to 56.3 in November, from 56.2 in October, signalling a robust upturn that was broadly in line with that seen in the prior month.

Beneath the headline figure, however, sector trends diverged. A softer increase in services activity was largely counterbalanced by quicker growth in factory production, according to the PMI data.

Workforce numbers edged higher, though service providers trimmed headcounts for the first time in close to a year. At the same time, cost increases stayed subdued, and businesses grew more upbeat about the outlook, with sentiment reaching its strongest level since May.

Supported by firmer output, new orders, hiring and inventory building, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI climbed to a nine-month high of 56.0 in November, up from 54.7 in October.

“The increase in new orders was driven by stronger domestic demand, while new export orders moderated a bit. Services, by contrast, saw a softer performance despite a sharp rise in the new export business. Input-cost inflation stayed subdued, while output-price inflation increased modestly supporting margins,” said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.