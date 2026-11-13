ETV Bharat / business

Malaysia Looks To Enhance Direct Air Connectivity To India

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia is looking to enhance direct air connectivity to vital markets like India, China and Central Asia with the help of grants for international and charter flights.

On Friday, Malaysia's Deputy Transport Minister Yang Berhormat Datuk Haji Hasbi bin Haji Habibollah said the government has allocated 935 million Malaysian Ringgit for tourism, culture and connectivity programmes in the 2027 budget.

"Through our International and Charter Flight Matching Grant, we are actively co-investing with international airline partners to inaugurate direct connections from vital markets across China, India, Central Asia..." the minister said.

He was addressing the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) 70th Assembly of Presidents in the city. From January to August this year, Malaysia welcomed 9,62,983 Indians and 2.8 crore international visitors.

The country is looking to attract more tourists from India. In the 2027 budget announced in October, the Malaysian government said 935 Malaysian Ringgit would be allocated for tourism and culture.