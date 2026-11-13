Malaysia Looks To Enhance Direct Air Connectivity To India
Malaysia has allocated 935 million Malaysian Ringgit for tourism, culture and connectivity programmes in the 2027 budget.
By PTI
Published : November 13, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia is looking to enhance direct air connectivity to vital markets like India, China and Central Asia with the help of grants for international and charter flights.
On Friday, Malaysia's Deputy Transport Minister Yang Berhormat Datuk Haji Hasbi bin Haji Habibollah said the government has allocated 935 million Malaysian Ringgit for tourism, culture and connectivity programmes in the 2027 budget.
"Through our International and Charter Flight Matching Grant, we are actively co-investing with international airline partners to inaugurate direct connections from vital markets across China, India, Central Asia..." the minister said.
He was addressing the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) 70th Assembly of Presidents in the city. From January to August this year, Malaysia welcomed 9,62,983 Indians and 2.8 crore international visitors.
The country is looking to attract more tourists from India. In the 2027 budget announced in October, the Malaysian government said 935 Malaysian Ringgit would be allocated for tourism and culture.
This includes the International and Charter Flight Matching Grant, which will be provided to pioneer new direct flight routes from China, India, Central Asia and Europe, as per the government. The scope of the grant will be expanded to include cruise ships, ferries and tour buses bringing international tourists to Malaysia.
Malaysia Airlines, Air India and IndiGo are among the carriers operating direct flights between India and Malaysia. Last month, flag carrier Malaysia Airlines said it was seeing strong demand for air traffic in India and hopes to expand its network in the country.
Also Read
Malaysia Airlines' Chennai-Kuala Lumpur Flight Delayed By Two Hours Over Over Oxygen Shortage For Passengers