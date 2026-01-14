ETV Bharat / business

Maharashtra Tops NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index, With Manufacturing Bases, Ports, Credit Availability

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India’s export capacity remains sharply uneven across states, with a handful of large states powering the country’s trade performance, while several others continue to lag on basic readiness parameters. According to NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, there are significant differences in the ability of large and small states/Union Territories (UTs) in exporting products in the coming years.

The EPI rates states/UTs based on their performance over FY22-FY24, using 70 different metrics that fall under four topics: policy and governance, export infrastructure, industrial ecosystem, and export outcomes.

Top Five Large States

Maharashtra is rated as the best performing large state for export preparedness, with an EPI score of 68.01. The state's position is secured through a well-diversified manufacturing base, excellent port access, availability of credit to the export sector, and a well-established regulatory environment for the manufacturing sectors of engineering, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and chemicals.

Tamil Nadu is rated the second-best performing large state, with an EPI score of 64.41, on the back of its extensive integration of automotive, electronics, textile, and machinery manufacturing industries through manufacturing clusters. Its success in cluster manufacturing across the state, along with its sufficiently efficient logistics networks, finance, export facilitation, and availability of highly skilled labour, give it this superior position.

At third rank, Gujarat scored 64.02, continuing to leverage its long-standing export-oriented industrial policy, cost competitiveness, and extensive port infrastructure. The state’s strengths lie in petrochemicals, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

At fourth with an EPI score of 62.09, Uttar Pradesh emerged as one of the most notable performers. The rise in its economy has resulted from specific governmental actions, including the establishment of export districts or hubs, an improvement in logistics corridors for agricultural and fishery products, and a focus on assisting MSMEs to increase exports.

Also in the top five is Andhra Pradesh with an EPI score of 60.65, aided by the promotion of ports, exported-oriented agricultural and aquaculture, along with investment in specific infrastructures.

All together, these five states represent the vast majority of India's merchandise exports, and confirms that India's export capacity is consolidated in a small number of large state economies, as indicated by other studies that are also based on the same index.

Bottom Five Large States

The five states with the lowest scores indicate significant, institutionalised structural deficiencies.