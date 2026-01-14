Maharashtra Tops NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index, With Manufacturing Bases, Ports, Credit Availability
Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh make up the top five, while Jharkhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha trail at the bottom.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India’s export capacity remains sharply uneven across states, with a handful of large states powering the country’s trade performance, while several others continue to lag on basic readiness parameters. According to NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, there are significant differences in the ability of large and small states/Union Territories (UTs) in exporting products in the coming years.
The EPI rates states/UTs based on their performance over FY22-FY24, using 70 different metrics that fall under four topics: policy and governance, export infrastructure, industrial ecosystem, and export outcomes.
Top Five Large States
Maharashtra is rated as the best performing large state for export preparedness, with an EPI score of 68.01. The state's position is secured through a well-diversified manufacturing base, excellent port access, availability of credit to the export sector, and a well-established regulatory environment for the manufacturing sectors of engineering, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and chemicals.
Tamil Nadu is rated the second-best performing large state, with an EPI score of 64.41, on the back of its extensive integration of automotive, electronics, textile, and machinery manufacturing industries through manufacturing clusters. Its success in cluster manufacturing across the state, along with its sufficiently efficient logistics networks, finance, export facilitation, and availability of highly skilled labour, give it this superior position.
At third rank, Gujarat scored 64.02, continuing to leverage its long-standing export-oriented industrial policy, cost competitiveness, and extensive port infrastructure. The state’s strengths lie in petrochemicals, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.
At fourth with an EPI score of 62.09, Uttar Pradesh emerged as one of the most notable performers. The rise in its economy has resulted from specific governmental actions, including the establishment of export districts or hubs, an improvement in logistics corridors for agricultural and fishery products, and a focus on assisting MSMEs to increase exports.
Also in the top five is Andhra Pradesh with an EPI score of 60.65, aided by the promotion of ports, exported-oriented agricultural and aquaculture, along with investment in specific infrastructures.
All together, these five states represent the vast majority of India's merchandise exports, and confirms that India's export capacity is consolidated in a small number of large state economies, as indicated by other studies that are also based on the same index.
Bottom Five Large States
The five states with the lowest scores indicate significant, institutionalised structural deficiencies.
With a total score of 42.49, Jharkhand is ranked among India's lowest states because of its limited industrial expansion, lack of export infrastructure and poor logistics.
Bihar has a score of 46.31 and continues to suffer from a lack of financial resources to create an industrial base. It's not able to take advantage of the opportunity to facilitate export opportunities based on its labour force of approximately 100 million people.
Rajasthan (47.31) and Chhattisgarh (48.50) also remain in the Aspiring State category. They are hampered by a lack of logistics efficiency and by no export-oriented clusters, and continue to experience erratic government policies.
Odisha completes the list of bottom five ranked states, with a score of 48.51. Even though the state is abundant in natural resources, the inability to add value to these resources in situ, and poor integration with the global supply chain, are major hindrances to developing exports.
The report notes that these states lag not in one metric alone, but across multiple pillars, policy consistency, infrastructure, MSME ecosystem, and cost competitiveness, making progress slower and more complex.
Top-Performing Small States, NE & UTs
A few states in the Northeast and some Union Territories of India performed especially well, indicating that focused governance, coupled with niche advantages, are often able to compensate for limitations associated with the overall size of those states. Uttarakhand was ranked first in this area, receiving an EPI score of 52.07 due to many advantages: advanced pharmaceutical, FMCG, and manufacturing industries; proximity to large markets like Delhi; and superior logistics systems.
Jammu and Kashmir, which had the second highest score (51.08), saw improvement in its export readiness as a result of numerous policies implemented to promote handicrafts, horticulture, and Geographic Indications (GI) tagged products, as well as improvement in their system of export facilitation.
Nagaland came in third (46.42) and was noted for a significantly better performance in niche exports and the availability of targeted institutional support than other Northeastern states.
Industrial enclaves like Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and coastal economies like Goa, have also ranked high in this area, due to their concentrated industrial activities, combined with their access to port facilities.
What The Divides Reveals
A significant conclusion from EPI 2024 is that export readiness is no longer determined solely by economic size. Rather, it has become increasingly driven by both quality of governance and infrastructure depth.
The highest-ranked states on the EPI scored well in all these areas (i.e., policy stability, logistics efficiency, availability of a skilled workforce, the availability of credit, and the degree of inclusion of MSMEs). Conversely, the states with the lowest level of export readiness face compounded impediments, because of weak infrastructure, limited institutional capacity, and low levels of private investment.
