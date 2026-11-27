ETV Bharat / business

Mahanadi Coalfields Share Price: MCL Stock Lists At 2.10% Discount On BSE, 1.47% On NSE

New Delhi: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) shares declined in their Stock Market debut on November 27, 2026, Friday. The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO received a 1.52-times subscription between November 19 and 23, 2026.

MCL shares listed with a decline of 2.10 per cent on the BSE as against the issue price of Rs 136. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Mahanadi Coalfields made a debut at Rs 134, down 1.47 per cent against the IPO price. The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 88,123.50 crore at the time of writing this article.

Mahanadi Coalfields, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, in its draft papers submitted to Sebi had informed that the public issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 66.18 crore shares, through which promoter Coal India would 10% of its holding. As the IPO was an OFS, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any funds from the share sale.

MCL became the third Coal India subsidiary after Bharat Coking Coal and CMPDI to debut on the exchanges in 2026.