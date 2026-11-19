ETV Bharat / business

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Opens Today: Rs 2,295 Crore Raised From Anchor Investors; GMP, Price Details

New Delhi: The much talked-about Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd IPO is set to open for subscription on November 19, 2026, i.e., Thursday. The public offer will close for subscription on November 23. The Rs 8,981-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale. It is important to note that Mahanadi Coalfields is a subsidiary of Coal India.

Coal India, the promoter, will divest a 10 per cent stake through the sale of up to 66.18 crore equity shares. Meanwhile, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) raised Rs 2,295 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday.

Some of the anchor investors which participated in the anchor round are as follows:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was allotted shares worth Rs 568 crore.

Nippon Life India Trustee received shares worth nearly Rs 500 crore across its two schemes.

Other investors include: Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, General Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Bajaj Life Insurance, SBI General Insurance, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Invesco Mutual Fund, and Tata AIG General Insurance Company.

Of the total allocation, domestic mutual funds were allotted 53 per cent of the shares, i.e., 8.95 crore shares. The shares were allocated to 11 mutual funds through 29 schemes. The PSU allotted 16,87,68,255 equity shares at Rs 136 apiece to anchor investors.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Price, GMP, other details

Mahanadi Coalfields Price band: Rs 129-136 per share. This takes the company's valuation to a little over Rs 90,000 crore.

MCL IPO is only an offer for sale, meaning the PSU will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The entire proceeds will go to Coal India. Coal India plans to unlock value from its subsidiaries through the capital markets.

MCL is the third subsidiary of Coal India to enter the stock markets this year. Earlier, CIL listed Bharat Coking Coal Ltd in January 2026, and the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd opened in March.

MCL IPO Allotment expected on November 25, 2026.

Shares likely to be credited to the account of eligible investors on November 26, 2026.