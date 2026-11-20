ETV Bharat / business

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd IPO And Watrana Rentals IPO: Subscription Status, GMP, Allotment

New Delhi: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) IPO and Watrana Rentals Limited IPO opened for subscription on November 19, 2026 and will close on November 23. MCL is a mainboard IPO and Watrana falls under the SME category.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) IPO garnered 38 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on November 19, 2026, i.e., Thursday. The initial public offering of a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India received bids for 18,69,43,350 shares against 49,30,68,045 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The issue will close on November 23.

The Rs 8,981-crore MCL IPO received 1.26 times subscription in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, while the non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 8 per cent. The retail category received 13 per cent subscription.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd IPO price, allotment

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO price band: Rs 129-136 per share.

MCL IPO comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS).

Coal India is the promoter. The PSU is divesting a 10 per cent stake through the sale of up to 66.18 crore equity shares.

MCL IPO Allotment expected on November 25, 2026.

The Refund would be processed on November 26, 2026

The shares are likely to be credited to the demat accounts of eligible shareholders on November 26, 2026.

The Mahanadi Coalfields will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative date November 27, 2026.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 1.8 at around 9 am on November 20, 2026. With an upper price band of Rs 136, the shares of MCL are expected to be listed at Rs 137.8 apiece, indicating a listing gain of 1.32 per cent.

Watrana Rentals IPO

Watrana Rentals Limited opened for public subscription on November 19, 2026. The SME category IPO is a book build issue of Rs 120.10 crores with a total issue size of up to 49,02,000 equity shares. The issue will close on November 23, 2026.

Watrana Rentals IPO details