Mahanadi Coalfields IPO, Crystal Crop Protection IPO, Watrana Rentals IPO: Price, GMP, Allotment Dates
Mahanadi Coalfields IPO and Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO will open on November 19, 2026. Crystal Crop Protection IPO opened on Nov 18.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) IPO will open for subscription on November 19 and close on November 23, 2026. The company is PSU and a subsidiary of Coal India. The MCL IPO price band is fixed in the range of Rs 129-136 per share. The company’s valuation stood at Rs 90,000 crore at the higher end. A retail investor is required to apply for at least 110 shares for which a minimum amount of investment required is Rs 14,960.
Ever since the IPO announcement, Mahanadi Coalfields’ Rs 8,981-crore initial share-sale has been creating buzz in the equity market.
The bidding for anchor investors will take place on Wednesday, November 18, according to a public announcement by the Odisha-based Mahanadi Coalfields on Monday.
The MCL IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). Coal India, the promoter, has announced to divest a 10 per cent stake by selling up to 66.18 crore equity shares. Since the issue comprises only an OFS, MCL will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The entire proceeds will go to Coal India, the selling shareholder.
Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment is likely to take place on November 25, 2026. The shares will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative date November 27.
Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 3.75 at around 9 am on November 18, 2026. With the upper price band at Rs 136, the shares of MCL are likely to be listed with nearly 3 per cent gains at Rs 139.75 apiece.
MCL will be the third Coal India subsidiary to go ahead for the stock market debut. Coal India has already listed Bharat Coking Coal Ltd in January, while the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd opened in March.
MCL received Mini Ratna Category I status in December, 2019.
Book-running lead managers: BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital. KFin Technologies is the registrar.
Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP, Allotment Date
Crystal Crop Protection IPO, a book build issue of Rs 455.49 crores, opened for subscription from November 18 and will close on November 20. The company raised Rs 136 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday ahead of its Rs 456 crore IPO launch. According to the information provided to the stock exchanges, the company allotted 49,98,708 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 272 apiece.
Crystal Crop Protection IPO price band is fixed in the range of Rs 259 to Rs 272 per share, valuing the company at Rs 4,438 crore at the upper end. The minimum lot size for an application is 55 shares. The investors have to shell out Rs 14,960 to apply for a single lot.
Anchor investors included Nomura Singapore, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, WhiteOak Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Groww Mutual Fund, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 355 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 101 crore by existing shareholders.
Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 19 at around 9:30 am on November 18, 2026. With an upper price band of Rs 272, the shares are projected to be listed with nearly 7 per cent gains at Rs 291 apiece.
The company informed Sebi that the proceeds from the IPO will be used towards repayment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiary, Saffire Crop Science, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.
Crystal Crop Protection IPO allotment expected on November 23, 2026. The shares will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as November 26, 2026.
Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO GMP, Price, Allotment Date
Watrana Rentals Ltd IPO, a book build issue of Rs 120.10 crores, opens for subscription on November 19, 2026 and closes on November 23. The issue price of the offer is set at Rs 232 to Rs 245 per share.
An investor is mandated to bid for at least a single lot of 600 shares. The minimum amount of investment required is Rs 2,94,000 (1,200 shares) (based on upper price). The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 49.02 lakh shares of Rs 120.10 crore.
The SME IPO allotment is expected on November 25 and shares are likely to be credited to the accounts of eligible shareholders on November 26, 2026. The shares are projected to be listed on November 27.
According to the information available on Investorgain, Watrana Rentals IPO GMP stood at Rs 25 at around 9 am on November 18. With the upper price band set at Rs 245, the shares are expected to list with a gain of around 10 per cent.
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