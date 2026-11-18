ETV Bharat / business

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO, Crystal Crop Protection IPO, Watrana Rentals IPO: Price, GMP, Allotment Dates

New Delhi: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) IPO will open for subscription on November 19 and close on November 23, 2026. The company is PSU and a subsidiary of Coal India. The MCL IPO price band is fixed in the range of Rs 129-136 per share. The company’s valuation stood at Rs 90,000 crore at the higher end. A retail investor is required to apply for at least 110 shares for which a minimum amount of investment required is Rs 14,960.

Ever since the IPO announcement, Mahanadi Coalfields’ Rs 8,981-crore initial share-sale has been creating buzz in the equity market.

The bidding for anchor investors will take place on Wednesday, November 18, according to a public announcement by the Odisha-based Mahanadi Coalfields on Monday.

The MCL IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). Coal India, the promoter, has announced to divest a 10 per cent stake by selling up to 66.18 crore equity shares. Since the issue comprises only an OFS, MCL will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The entire proceeds will go to Coal India, the selling shareholder.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO allotment is likely to take place on November 25, 2026. The shares will list on BSE and NSE with a tentative date November 27.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO GMP was recorded at Rs 3.75 at around 9 am on November 18, 2026. With the upper price band at Rs 136, the shares of MCL are likely to be listed with nearly 3 per cent gains at Rs 139.75 apiece.

MCL will be the third Coal India subsidiary to go ahead for the stock market debut. Coal India has already listed Bharat Coking Coal Ltd in January, while the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd opened in March.

MCL received Mini Ratna Category I status in December, 2019.

Book-running lead managers: BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital. KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO GMP, Allotment Date

Crystal Crop Protection IPO, a book build issue of Rs 455.49 crores, opened for subscription from November 18 and will close on November 20. The company raised Rs 136 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday ahead of its Rs 456 crore IPO launch. According to the information provided to the stock exchanges, the company allotted 49,98,708 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 272 apiece.

Crystal Crop Protection IPO price band is fixed in the range of Rs 259 to Rs 272 per share, valuing the company at Rs 4,438 crore at the upper end. The minimum lot size for an application is 55 shares. The investors have to shell out Rs 14,960 to apply for a single lot.