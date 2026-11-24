ETV Bharat / business

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Allotment On November 25: How To Check Status

Mahanadi Coalfields shares will list BSE and NSE ( IANS )

New Delhi: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) IPO was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Monday. The NSE data showed that the Rs 8,981-crore IPO received bids for 74,86,87,060 shares against 49,30,68,045 shares on offer.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd is a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India. The initial public offering received 4.95 times subscription in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, while the non-institutional investors quota received bids for 66% of the shares reserved for that category. The retail investors category was booked 46 per cent.

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd raised Rs 2,295 crore from anchor investors. The IPO opened for public subscription on November 19 and closed on November 23, 2026. The price band of the public offer was fixed at Rs 129-136 per share, valuing the company at a little over Rs 90,000 crore. Mahanadi Coalfields Allotment expected on November 25, 2026. The company's shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 27. How to check Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Tech Visit the KFin Technologies website

The applicant needs to select MAHACOAL from the dropdown menu

Submit PAN, application or demat account number.

Click on the 'Submit' button

Your allotment status will appear on screen MCL IPO Allotment Status on NSE website Step 1: Open IPO Bid/Allotment Details page on NSE website Step 2: Select 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' Step 3: Choose MAHACOAL from the Select Symbol dropdown menu. Step 4: Enter PAN and application number.