Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Allotment On November 25: How To Check Status
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) IPO allotment expected on November 25, 2026. The MCL shares will list on BSE and NSE.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) IPO was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Monday. The NSE data showed that the Rs 8,981-crore IPO received bids for 74,86,87,060 shares against 49,30,68,045 shares on offer.
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd is a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India. The initial public offering received 4.95 times subscription in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, while the non-institutional investors quota received bids for 66% of the shares reserved for that category. The retail investors category was booked 46 per cent.
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd raised Rs 2,295 crore from anchor investors. The IPO opened for public subscription on November 19 and closed on November 23, 2026. The price band of the public offer was fixed at Rs 129-136 per share, valuing the company at a little over Rs 90,000 crore.
Mahanadi Coalfields Allotment expected on November 25, 2026.
The company's shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 27.
How to check Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Tech
- Visit the KFin Technologies website
- The applicant needs to select MAHACOAL from the dropdown menu
- Submit PAN, application or demat account number.
- Click on the 'Submit' button
- Your allotment status will appear on screen
MCL IPO Allotment Status on NSE website
Step 1: Open IPO Bid/Allotment Details page on NSE website
Step 2: Select 'Equity & SME IPO bid details'
Step 3: Choose MAHACOAL from the Select Symbol dropdown menu.
Step 4: Enter PAN and application number.
Step 5: Click on 'Submit'
Step 6: Allotment status will appear on screen
Mahanadi IPO Allotment check on BSE website
- Visit the Status of Issue Application page on the BSE website
- Select 'Equity' as the issue type
- Choose MAHACOAL from the dropdown menu
- Enter your application number or PAN
- Click on Submit
- Allotment status will appear on the screen
Notably, the MCL IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) so the PSU will not receive any proceeds from the public offer. Coal India Ltd plans to divest a 10% stake by selling up to 66.18 crore shares. The entire proceeds will go to Coal India, the selling shareholder.
Mahanadi Coalfields details
The proposed listing is part of Coal India's broader plan to unlock value from its subsidiaries through the capital markets.
MCL is the third Coal India subsidiary to tap the public markets this year. Coal India has already listed Bharat Coking Coal Ltd in January, while the IPO of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd concluded in March.
Mahanadi Coalfields came into existence in 1992. The company produced 218.31 million tonnes of coal in 2025-26, accounting for around 22.4 per cent of India's total non-coking coal production, the Crisil report cited in the offer documents.
It is also the largest coal-producing subsidiary of Coal India, contributing over 28 per cent to the state-owned company's total coal production in FY26. Coal India accounts for more than 80 per cent of the country's domestic coal output.
Book-running lead managers to MCL IPO: Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, BOB Capital Markets, SBI Capital Markets, and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities. KFin Technologies is the registrar.
Also Read
Gold, Silver Price Outlook 2027: Is A Big Recovery Coming?
SEBI Cracks Down On IPO GMP Figures; Warns Investors Against Social Media Scams
UDGAM Portal: How To Find And Claim Your Unclaimed Bank Deposits