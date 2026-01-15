ETV Bharat / business

'Lot At Stake' For India, US In Trade Talks: Ex-NSA John Bolton

New Delhi: There is "a lot at stake" for both India and the US in bilateral trade talks, and it's been a significant problem that both sides have not been able to resolve issues more quickly, former National Security Adviser (NSA) of the United States, John Bolton, said on Wednesday.

In an interaction with PTI over a video link, he also spoke on the massive protests in Iran, the Venezuela situation and the recent tariff threats issued by US President Donald Trump to countries trading with Iran.

"Well, I think it's a terrible idea to add even more tariff burdens. I think this is just Trump... off the top of his head idea... Secondary tariffs are not the way to deal with the regime.

He said Iran is in deep economic trouble. The sanctions on oil have produced a significant effect, 45-plus years of "mismanagement by the Ayatollahs" is what is really responsible, he added.

"But, we should be focused on, if the objective here is regime change, how best to make that happen as soon as possible at minimal cost to the people of Iran. And, the tariffs to me are just irrelevant to that issue," he said.

As Iran continued to witness massive anti-government protests, Trump on Tuesday said a 25 per cent tariff will be slapped on countries having trade with Tehran and it will become "effective immediately".

The death toll in the nationwide protests in Iran increased to over 3,000, according to activists.

The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The protests have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from an agitation against economic woes to a demand for political change.

Asked what further course of action Washington could take on the Iran situation, Bolton said, "I think Trump needs to decide what his goal is, and then you can think about the steps to take it forward. I think the (Iranian) regime is at the weakest point it has been since the revolution of 1979, for economic reasons, social reasons, ethnic reasons, the country's in deep trouble and these demonstrations reflected."

"At the moment, I do think that the use of military force here can serve two objectives. One to destroy or paralyse key assets of the regime that they're using to repress the people. And two, to send a message to the people, that the outside world, the US in particular, is doing what it can, to help them," the former US NSA said when asked if the US could use military action against Iran.