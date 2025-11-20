ETV Bharat / business

Looking To Start Exporting Multiple Dairy products To Israel Soon: Amul MD

Tel Aviv: Amul is exporting ghee to Israel and will soon expand its dairy export portfolio to cater not just to the Indian diaspora but also to the local population, GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta said. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) sells dairy products under the 'Amul' brand.

"We are exporting ghee here but we will soon expand to multiple other products which not just the Indian diaspora wants, but it can go into the mainstream market," Mehta told PTI.

He is part of the 60-member business delegation accompanying Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here. He added that the company is already exporting to Israel and now they are working to comply with the Kosher certifications requirements of Israel to expand its market here.