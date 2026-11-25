ETV Bharat / business

Looking For A Job? Govt's NCS ONE Portal Offers AI-Powered Job Matching, Career Guidance

Govt’s NCS ONE Portal Aims To Transform Employment Services ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The central government has launched the National Career Service (NCS) - a portal for people looking for job opportunities. The digital platform is equipped with a Voice Bot, Chat Bot and Occupational Shortage Index (OSI), along with the e-Shram Livelihood Profile Module.

The platform was introduced to help people search for jobs, connect with companies, and discover employment opportunities that align with their specific skills. It also provides labour market information, career guidance and social security for workers.

The 'National Career Service (NCS) ONE Portal’ was launched by Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, to provide a unified network of job-seeker apps, corporate platforms, state-run employment portals, private job boards, and educational institutions. What Are Career Lounges? The government has also set up 'Career Lounges' in eight cities, including Jaipur, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Hyderabad, and Guwahati. The government plans to open 200 'Career Lounges' across the country within employment offices, universities, and educational institutions to provide youth with services such as career guidance, skill assessment, training, and placement support. The centres will provide a variety of services, including Career guidance and aptitude assessments, skill assessments and mentoring, employability training, industry interactions, internship and apprenticeship opportunities and placement support. Applicants will benefit from exposure to international employment opportunities, global labour market trends, international skill requirements and occupational standards, including language and cross-cultural preparedness. The digital platform provides career related services including jobs from private and government sectors, information on online & offline job fairs, job search & matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, skill/training programmes etc. NCS ONE Portal: What is OSI?