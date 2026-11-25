Looking For A Job? Govt's NCS ONE Portal Offers AI-Powered Job Matching, Career Guidance
The National Career Service portal is a one-stop solution for providing career related services including jobs.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The central government has launched the National Career Service (NCS) - a portal for people looking for job opportunities. The digital platform is equipped with a Voice Bot, Chat Bot and Occupational Shortage Index (OSI), along with the e-Shram Livelihood Profile Module.
The platform was introduced to help people search for jobs, connect with companies, and discover employment opportunities that align with their specific skills. It also provides labour market information, career guidance and social security for workers.
The 'National Career Service (NCS) ONE Portal’ was launched by Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, to provide a unified network of job-seeker apps, corporate platforms, state-run employment portals, private job boards, and educational institutions.
What Are Career Lounges?
The government has also set up 'Career Lounges' in eight cities, including Jaipur, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Hyderabad, and Guwahati. The government plans to open 200 'Career Lounges' across the country within employment offices, universities, and educational institutions to provide youth with services such as career guidance, skill assessment, training, and placement support. The centres will provide a variety of services, including Career guidance and aptitude assessments, skill assessments and mentoring, employability training, industry interactions, internship and apprenticeship opportunities and placement support.
Applicants will benefit from exposure to international employment opportunities, global labour market trends, international skill requirements and occupational standards, including language and cross-cultural preparedness.
The digital platform provides career related services including jobs from private and government sectors, information on online & offline job fairs, job search & matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, skill/training programmes etc.
NCS ONE Portal: What is OSI?
The NCS ONE Portal’s OSI feature assesses labour market demand and supply gaps. This will help job seekers make informed career choices. It will also guide employers in identifying shortages and planning recruitment; education and training institutions in aligning skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling with industry demand, and policymakers in making targeted employment and skilling interventions.
The e-Shram Livelihood Profile tracks a worker’s livelihood details along with five key social security safeguards, collectively known as Panch Suraksha. These include food security, health coverage, life insurance, accident and disability protection, and pension benefits.
According to the official data, more than 6.64 crore jobseekers registered on the NCS portal since inception, of which 2.89 crore are active jobseekers as on August 15, 2026. More than 10.05 crore vacancies have been mobilised on the portal since inception, of which 17.68 lakh are active vacancies as on August 15, 2026.
To make the portal more user friendly and update it with the latest technology, the NCS Portal uses a cloud-based system, an open-architecture platform, and its enhancement is a continuous and dynamic process.
“Improvements and updates are undertaken in line with evolving requirements, leveraging the latest available technologies. These upgrades include integration with various public and private job and skill portals, enhanced AI-powered features (including intelligent job matching, AI skill gap analysis, personalized job recommendations, AI interview coach, multilingual support through Bhasini, etc), cloud-based applications for jobseekers and employers, robust verification mechanisms, and the launch of a mobile application to improve accessibility and user experience,” an official statement read.
NCS portal is integrated with Udyam, eShram, Skill India Digital Hub, EPFO, ESIC, MHRD, DigiLocker, etc. and is linked with Government recruitment bodies like Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, Railway Recruitment Boards etc.
The Ministry of Labour & Employment has signed several MoUs with private partners such as APNA, Swiggy, Rapido, Zomato, Amazon, TCS iON, Quikr, and FoundIt (Monster).
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