ETV Bharat / business

London Court Orders Nirav Modi To Pay Over $10.7 Million To Bank Of India In Loan Recovery Case

New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who has been lodged in a London prison since 2019, has suffered a major legal setback after the London Circuit Commercial Court ordered him to pay more than USD 10.7 million (over ₹100 crore) to Bank of India in connection with a loan extended to a Dubai-based company promoted by him.

The court held that Modi was personally liable for the debt after he provided a personal guarantee for a loan granted by Bank of India to a Dubai-based company of the Firestar Group. In its judgment delivered on Tuesday, the court ruled in favour of Bank of India and held that Modi was legally responsible for repaying the outstanding dues under the guarantee.

The court said Modi's liability includes approximately USD 4.1 million (around ₹38.9 crore) towards the principal outstanding amount, together with interest calculated in accordance with the bank's claim, taking the total liability to more than USD 10.7 million.

The dispute relates to a loan facility extended by Bank of India to Firestar Diamond FZE in 2012, several years before the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case came to light.

On August 3, 2012, Modi executed a personal guarantee in favour of Bank of India. Under the terms of the guarantee, he undertook personal responsibility to repay the loan in the event of a default by the borrowing company.

According to court records, the financial position of the Firestar Group deteriorated significantly after investigations into the alleged banking fraud surfaced in early 2018. In February 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered its first FIR in connection with the PNB fraud case. Investigating agencies later alleged that the fraud involved transactions worth nearly USD 2 billion.

Following the default by Firestar Diamond FZE, Bank of India initiated independent recovery proceedings against Modi under the personal guarantee. The bank issued demand notices seeking repayment of the outstanding dues. According to the bank, no payment was made despite repeated demands.